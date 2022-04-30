Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Equipment, Lighting, Walls and Roofs, HVAC Systems, Solutions and Services, Software, Designing Services, & Consulting Services
DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global net-zero energy buildings market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Net-zero energy (NZE) buildings refer to the constructions that are optimized to use on-site renewable resources to meet energy requirements. They use passive solar heat gain through photovoltaics (PV) and geothermal energy systems to stabilize temperature variations in the complex throughout the day.
The buildings also include highly efficient heating and cooling equipment, appliances, walls & roofs, windows and doors. They aid in maintaining the desired insulation, natural ventilation and air sealing, thereby minimizing the overall energy consumption and wastage over time. As a result, these buildings are widely used as residential complexes, office spaces, educational facilities and public buildings.
The increasing utilization of renewable resources for power generation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies and initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and promote sustainable development is also driving the market growth.
For instance, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) implemented a long-term efficiency strategy plan to promote the construction of new NZE buildings. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of innovative gas water heaters and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These systems aid in maintaining the indoor air quality and safety and ensuring a non-hazardous environment in low-rise buildings. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with rapid infrastructural development, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global net-zero energy buildings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global net-zero energy buildings market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the building type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global net-zero energy buildings market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Altura Associates LLC
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Kingspan Group Plc
- Sage Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A)
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Solatube International Inc.
- Sunpower Corporation (Total SE)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
- Equipment
- Lighting
- Walls and Roofs
- HVAC Systems
- Others
- Solutions and Services
- Software Solutions
- Designing Services
- Consulting Services
Breakup by Building Type:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g3zbi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-net-zero-energy-buildings-market-report-2021-2026-focus-on-equipment-lighting-walls-and-roofs-hvac-systems-solutions-and-services-software-designing-services–consulting-services-301536276.html
SOURCE Research and Markets