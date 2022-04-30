Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Equipment, Lighting, Walls and Roofs, HVAC Systems, Solutions and Services, Software, Designing Services, & Consulting Services

The global net-zero energy buildings market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Net-zero energy (NZE) buildings refer to the constructions that are optimized to use on-site renewable resources to meet energy requirements. They use passive solar heat gain through photovoltaics (PV) and geothermal energy systems to stabilize temperature variations in the complex throughout the day.

The buildings also include highly efficient heating and cooling equipment, appliances, walls & roofs, windows and doors. They aid in maintaining the desired insulation, natural ventilation and air sealing, thereby minimizing the overall energy consumption and wastage over time. As a result, these buildings are widely used as residential complexes, office spaces, educational facilities and public buildings.



The increasing utilization of renewable resources for power generation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies and initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and promote sustainable development is also driving the market growth.

For instance, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) implemented a long-term efficiency strategy plan to promote the construction of new NZE buildings. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of innovative gas water heaters and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These systems aid in maintaining the indoor air quality and safety and ensuring a non-hazardous environment in low-rise buildings. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with rapid infrastructural development, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Offering:

Equipment

Lighting

Walls and Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Solutions and Services

Software Solutions

Designing Services

Consulting Services

Breakup by Building Type:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

