Global Online Lottery Market Report 2023: Increased Internet Penetration Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 — The "Online Lottery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global online lottery market is expected to grow from $10.04 billion in 2022 to $10.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The online lottery market is expected to reach $14.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the online lottery market are The Camelot Group, International Game Technology PLC., Lotto Agent, Lotto Direct Limited, Lotto247, Play UK Internet N.V., ZEAL Network SE, Francaise des Jeux, Intralot SA, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Florida Lottery, California State Lottery, EU Lotto Limited, Agento N.V., and Legacy Eight Curacao N.V.

Online lottery refers to a game where the player chooses or is assigned a number, symbol, or group of numbers or symbols out of a specified range of numbers or symbols. A winning ticket is chosen by chance that is connected to a central computer via a communications network.



The major types of online lottery are the lotto, quiz-type lottery, numbers games, scratch-off instant games, and others. Lotto refers to a game of chance where players attempt to match the numbers on their cards with those that are randomly selected from a container. It can be operated on two major platforms, such as desktop and mobile, and is used in several applications, such as online stores and offline lottery stores.



The online lottery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides online lottery market statistics, including the online lottery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online lottery market share, detailed online lottery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online lottery industry. This online lottery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the online lottery market. Major companies operating in the online lottery market are focused on innovating new platforms to strengthen their position in the market.

In October 2022, Abacus Solutions, a US-based technology provider for lottery systems, acquired Playport Gaming System’s mobile and digital gaming platform for an undisclosed amount. This transaction broadens Abacus’ in-lane program, giving it the potential to deepen player relationships through targeted marketing initiatives and retailer- or lottery-branded games. This acquisition increases Abacus’ position in the market and is expected to be a huge success. Playport Gaming System PLC is a US-based technology platform that digitally connects players with lottery retailers and casinos for the sale of instant-win games.



Europe was the largest region in the online lottery market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the online lottery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the online lottery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increased internet penetration is expected to boost the growth of the online lottery market going forward. Internet penetration refers to the proportion of a country’s population that has access to the internet, as indicated by the proportion of internet users there. The overall sales of lotteries via mobile have expanded tremendously with the rising use of smartphones and the internet. An online lottery is a game linked to a central computer via a telecommunications network, therefore increasing the number of internet users helps the online lottery flourish in the coming time.



