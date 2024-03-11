Global Organic Honey Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

Global organic honey market was valued at USD 751.5 million in 2023, expected to reach USD 1272.03 million in 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period between 2024 and 2031. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a growing consumer preference for natural and organic food products. Organic honey is produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, antibiotics, or chemicals, resulting in the increasing demand for healthier and environmentally friendly alternatives.

Consumers are increasingly intrigued by organic honey due to its higher nutritional value and the absence of residues from synthetic agricultural sources. The shift towards a more health-conscious lifestyle, coupled with a growing awareness of the environmental impacts of conventional farming practices, has led to the adoption of organic honey.

The market is characterized by a wide range of organic honey products, including various floral varieties such as acacia, clover, and manuka. Manuka honey, particularly, has gained popularity for its unique medicinal properties and is known for its potential health effects.

Geographically, North America has experienced significant growth in the organic honey market, fueled by consumer awareness and a preference for organic and sustainably sourced products. Additionally, Asia-Pacific, with its rich history of honey consumption, is becoming a potential growth market for organic honey.

Certifications, such as USDA Organic and EU Organic, are essential in establishing the authenticity and quality of organic honey products. The market is witnessing increased efforts by manufacturers to convey organic and ethical procurement practices to consumers.

Global organic honey market is poised to continue to grow as consumers seek high-quality, environmentally friendly, and health-conscious food choices. The market dynamics are influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, sustainability concerns, and the growth of organic farming practices globally.

Consumer Awareness for Sustainable and Ethical Beekeeping Practices Contribute to The Growth

Global organic honey market is positively influenced by the increasing support for sustainable beekeeping practices. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the health of bees and the environmental impact of conventional beekeeping methods. The demand for organic honey, which is produced through sustainable and ethical practices, aligns with consumer expectations, fostering a preference for products that promote biodiversity and bee health. The emphasis on sustainable beekeeping contribute to the preservation of pollinators and enhance the authenticity and appeal of organic honey in the market.

As environmentally conscious consumerism progresses, the support for sustainable beekeeping practices is a crucial factor in accelerating the growth of the global organic honey market. In March 2023, Bagrrys India Private Limited introduced Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey, making its move in the premium honey and preserves category. The product focuses on a 100% natural and organic honey experience, highlighting ethical and hygienic harvesting practices that complement Good Beekeeping Practices.

Manuka Honey Holds the Larger Market Share

The exceptional medicinal properties of Manuka honey highly influence the global organic honey market. Despite its unique antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, Manuka honey has gained widespread recognition as a natural health-promoting product. Consumers are increasingly drawn to its potential therapeutic benefits, including wound healing and immune system support. The uniqueness of Manuka honey, derived from the nectar of the Manuka tree in New Zealand, enhances its appeal in the organic honey market. As health-conscious consumers seek functional foods, the medicinal properties of Manuka honey contribute to the overall growth and popularity of organic honey globally.

In January 2023, Nature Nate’s Honey Co., the leading honey brand in the United States, introduced Nate’s Manuka, a range of 100% pure, raw, and unfiltered Manuka honey from New Zealand. Available in various strengths and packaging options, it is certified by the UMF, ensuring potency and authenticity of the Manuka. The inverted squeeze bottle is offered in three MGO strengths: 83+, 144+, and 263+. However, the amber jar is available in two MGO strengths: 144+ and 263+.

Availability of Various Floral Varieties Contribute to the Appeal of Organic Honey

The appeal of diverse floral varieties, each containing unique flavors and characteristics, define the global organic honey market significantly. Consumers are drawn to the richness and complexity of organic honey from various flowers, like acacia, clover, and Alfalfa. The availability of a wide range of floral options is a crucial factor in the overall consumer experience. Diverse floral varieties enhance the taste profile of organic honey and reflect the product’s authenticity and natural origin. The diversity is based on consumer desires for unique and ethically sourced food options, fostering the growth of the global organic honey market.

In December 2022, MeliBio collaborated with Narayan Foods to introduce its plant-based, bee-free honey product to the European market under the Better Foodie brand. In October 2021, MeliBio launched its first product, a plant-based honey ingredient for B2B and foodservice. The startup, thereafter, prepared to launch a B2B2C plant in Europe through its partnership with Narayan Foods.

Growing Concerns About Lifestyle-Related Health Issues Fuel the Demand

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is driving the global organic honey market. Consumers, seeking a healthier alternative, opt for organic honey due to its nutritional benefits. As lifestyle-related health concerns increase, individuals are incorporating organic honey into their diets, resulting in potential health benefits. Organic honey is recognized for its natural sweetness and potential medicinal properties, making it an ideal choice for combating lifestyle-related issues.

The increasing awareness of health contributes to the growth of the global organic honey market, with consumers embracing it as a healthy and functional food product in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. In May 2022, the honey brand, Wild Nectar, was launched in Australia. The brand showcased professionally designed packaging and provided both organic and regular varieties. The company behind the brand, Australian Rainforest Honey Pty Ltd (ARH), is already a leading one in the Australian honey industry, which is recognized as a significant producer and owner of around six thousand bee hives, mostly located on the south coast of New South Wales.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused both challenges and opportunities in the organic honey market. Disruptions in the supply chain, logistical constraints, and shifts in consumer behavior initially resulted in disruptions in the market. Lockdowns and restrictions caused disruptions in production and distribution, leading to temporary supply chain disruption. However, the pandemic increased consumer interest in natural and health-promoting products, such as organic honey. Increased awareness of the potential health benefits of honey, coupled with the growing emphasis on boosting immunity, led to a surge in demand for organic honey. The emergence of e-commerce platforms for grocery shopping further facilitated market accessibility. While the organic honey market faced short-term challenges during the pandemic, the increased emphasis on health and wellness provided opportunities for recovery and long-term growth.

Report Scope

“Organic Honey Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global organic honeymarket, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 impact, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

