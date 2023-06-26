Global Pipettes and Pipettors Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030 – Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Pipettes and Pipettors: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipettes and Pipettors estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pipette Tips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic Pipettes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Pipettes and Pipettors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$340 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$350.5 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
532
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 – 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$1.9 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$3 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.9 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Number of COVID-19 Drugs & Vaccine Clinical Trials
- Global Testing Capacity Per 1000 People as of June-2020
- Covid-19 Testing : A Vital Opportunity
- Covid-19 Vaccines Research: A New Growth Avenue
- Spiraling Inflow of Patient Samples for COVID-19 Testing Leads to Pipettes Shortage
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Pipettes and Pipettors : A Ubiquitous Labware
- Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes
- Factors Influencing Pipettes Selection (On a Scale of 1-10)
- Pipettes and Pipettors: Product Definition
- A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes
- Product Types
- Outlook
- Regional Market Review
- Technology Advances Allow Electronic Pipettes Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth
- Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground
- Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options
- Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics
- Recent Market Activity
- Competition
- Pipettes and Pipettors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand for Pipettes
- Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market
- Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities
- Diverse Liquid Handling Solutions Designed to Meet Individual User Needs
- Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations
- Select Recent Product Developments
- Technology Advances Related to Pipettes Help Scientific Research Witness Seismic Change
- Innovative Features in Electronic Pipettes Come to the Fore to Simplify Pipetting Process
- Bluetooth Electronic Pipettes to Radically Transform Biological Research
- Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market
- Companies Move Away from Elementary Designs
- Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Interest
- Multichannel Pipettes Offer a New Dimension to Pipetting
- Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled
- Innovations in Tip technology
- Tip Re-Use Gains Focus
- ClipTipTechnology for Locking Pipette Tips
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 95 Featured)
- Biotix, Inc
- BRAND GmbH + CO KG
- Capp ApS
- Corning Incorporated
- Eppendorf AG
- Gilson, Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Hamilton Company
- Integra Biosciences AG
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Nichiryo Co., Ltd.
- OHAUS Instruments (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
- PerkinElmer Inc
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
- Sartorius AG
- SCILOGEX, LLC
- Socorex ISBA SA
- Sorenson BioScience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- VistaLab Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s328m3
