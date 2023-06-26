Global Pipettes and Pipettors Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030 – Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Pipettes and Pipettors: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipettes and Pipettors estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pipette Tips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic Pipettes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Pipettes and Pipettors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$340 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$350.5 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 532 Forecast Period 2022 – 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9 % Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Number of COVID-19 Drugs & Vaccine Clinical Trials

Global Testing Capacity Per 1000 People as of June-2020

Covid-19 Testing : A Vital Opportunity

Covid-19 Vaccines Research: A New Growth Avenue

Spiraling Inflow of Patient Samples for COVID-19 Testing Leads to Pipettes Shortage

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pipettes and Pipettors : A Ubiquitous Labware

Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes

Factors Influencing Pipettes Selection (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pipettes and Pipettors: Product Definition

A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes

Product Types

Outlook

Regional Market Review

Technology Advances Allow Electronic Pipettes Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth

Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground

Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics

Recent Market Activity

Competition

Pipettes and Pipettors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand for Pipettes

Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market

Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities

Diverse Liquid Handling Solutions Designed to Meet Individual User Needs

Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations

Select Recent Product Developments

Technology Advances Related to Pipettes Help Scientific Research Witness Seismic Change

Innovative Features in Electronic Pipettes Come to the Fore to Simplify Pipetting Process

Bluetooth Electronic Pipettes to Radically Transform Biological Research

Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market

Companies Move Away from Elementary Designs

Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Interest

Multichannel Pipettes Offer a New Dimension to Pipetting

Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled

Innovations in Tip technology

Tip Re-Use Gains Focus

ClipTipTechnology for Locking Pipette Tips

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 95 Featured)

Biotix, Inc

BRAND GmbH + CO KG

Capp ApS

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

Gilson, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Hamilton Company

Integra Biosciences AG

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Nichiryo Co., Ltd.

OHAUS Instruments ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd PerkinElmer Inc

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Sartorius AG

SCILOGEX, LLC

Socorex ISBA SA

Sorenson BioScience

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VistaLab Technologies

