Global Powerhouse Hedge Fund Brings Its 30 Years of Experience to Hong Kong and Singapore Markets

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With immense pleasure Balfour Capital Group (BCG) is delighted to announce Its presence as a Featured Speaker and Sponsor at the prestigious Venture & Capital Conference in Singapore, 31st August, 2023 This esteemed event is expected to gather a distinguished audience of over 1,000 attendees from various corners of the investment world.

BCG will showcase its eminently successful Discretionary Trading Program. As a company that understands people, mathematics and the psychology of the global markets, BCG’s outstanding returns have consistently been benchmarked against the S&P500. This program is masterfully managed by Steve Alain Lawrence, our Chief Investment Officer.

Balfour Capital Group, is a distinguished boutique USD 250M investment management firm with profound specialization in delivering holistic wealth management services. BCG has over 30 years of experience with operations globally spanning the United States, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

Featured speakers representing Balfour Capital Group

Vikram Srivastava, BCG’s Investor Relationship Manager for Hong Kong and Asia, and Dalip Chong, Business Development Manager for Asia and the Middle East, will be our featured speakers at the event.

About Vikram Srivastava

Vikram Srivastava is an illustrious figure in the investment arena boasting a prodigious background in Startup and Investment Management. He holds a degree from the esteemed University of Hong Kong in Electronics Engineering. With his impeccable ability to integrate mathematical prowess with investment acumen, he has successfully worked with hundreds of startups and investors globally.

About Dalip Chong

Dalip Chong, a seasoned business strategist, enriches Balfour Capital Group with a formidable résumé. As the COO of EBISBank and a technology connoisseur pioneering a revolutionary digital genomic onboarding identity system, Dalip brings an unparalleled depth of expertise to Balfour.

A Mélange of Algorithmic and Human Ingenuity

BCG is a well-established global institution that specializes in melding algorithmic investment strategies with human intuition. We offer an array of services, including a long-short portfolio, through our Hedge Fund, Investment Bank, and Brokerage operations, all under the tutelage of Steve Alain Lawrence.

The Pillars of Balfour Capital Group

Steve Alain Lawrence, our Chief Investment Officer, aptly stated, “Great companies are built on great people. At BCG, we take immense pride in having the best talent in the industry. Our ethos revolves around people and managing risk, especially in these electrifying times.”

For Inquiries:

Vikram Srivastava

Investor Relations Manager

v.srivastava@balfourcapitalgroup.com

+852-69170741

Dalip Chong

Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia

d.chong@balfourcapitalgroup.com

+65-81158655

Website: https://balfourcapitalgroup.com

We cordially invite all interested parties to join us at the Venture & Capital Conference in Singapore for an opportunity to explore groundbreaking investment strategies and gain unparalleled insights into the world of finance and investment.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-powerhouse-hedge-fund-brings-its-30-years-of-experience-to-hong-kong-and-singapore-markets-301909766.html

SOURCE Balfour Capital Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

