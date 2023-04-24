Global RFID in Healthcare Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030 from $5.3 Billion in 2022 – RFID Technology Gains Prominence for Patient Care

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “RFID in Healthcare: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global RFID in Healthcare Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RFID in Healthcare estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

The RFID in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What’s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

– war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Healthcare and Medical Equipment & Supplies Market

Impact on Pharmaceuticals Sector

Role of RFID Solutions in Improving Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

RFID: A Mature Technology to Solve Cold Storage Chain Puzzle for COVID-19 Vaccines

Hospitals Evolve from Manual to RFID-powered Inventory & Workflow Management for COVID-19 Vaccines

Emerging RFID Applications to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID): A Prelude

RFID Technology Components

RFID in Healthcare

Major Application Areas of RFID in Healthcare Facilities

Market Outlook

RFID Tags Emerge as the Largest Revenue Contributor

Significant Capabilities and Advantages of RFID Technology Continues to Boost Adoption

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Elevates Application of RFID Technology in Pathology Sector

RFID Technology Gains Prominence for Patient Care

Increased Adoption of RFID Readers and Tags Helps Pharmaceutical Industry Combat the Menace of Product Counterfeiting

A Peek into the Menace of Counterfeit Drugs

Growing Menace of Counterfeit Incidents in the Pharmaceutical Industry Boosts Prospects for RFID Implementation

Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and Stocking Issues

Advantages of RFID Boost Use in Hospitals

How RFID Technology is Improving Hospital Workflow and Patient Safety

Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market

Novel RFID Application for Reusable Hospital and Lab Equipment

Increased Value for Hospitals, Clinics and Labs from Smart Labeling and Smart Cabinets Enabled by RFID

UHF Emerges as More Profitable Option for Enterprises in their RFID Infrastructure Build-Outs

RFID Scores over Bar Coding in Healthcare Sector

RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems

Combination of RFID Technology and Barcodes for the Future Healthcare Sector

Inventory Management: Compelling Use Case for RFID Technology in Healthcare

RFID Aids in Optimizing Organ Transplantation Outcomes

RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety

UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver

Key Challenges Confronting RFID Technology Market

Cost Continues to be Key Hurdle

Uncertainty over ROI

Lack of Established Standards

Main RFID Standards

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 161 Featured)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

GAO RFID, Inc.

Grifols, S.A

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Impinj, Inc.

LogiTag Ltd.

metraTec GmbH

Mobile Aspects Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Terso Solutions, Inc.

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n4lxa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rfid-in-healthcare-markets-report-2023-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-by-2030-from-5-3-billion-in-2022—rfid-technology-gains-prominence-for-patient-care-301805389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets