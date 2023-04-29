Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report 2023: Lower Costs, Efficiency and Speed Drive Consumers to the Industry

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Operation Mode, By Charging Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User and By Region and Forecast Till 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The market for robotic vacuum cleaners is anticipated to grow from an estimated value of USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 16.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.05% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Drivers



Because these vacuum cleaners complete tasks faster, cheaper, and without any physical work, they are becoming more and more popular in the home and business sectors for cleaning floors, windows, pools, and lawns. These robotic hoover cleaners have reduced the amount of time needed for domestic tasks, which has further increased the market’s demand for robotic hoover cleaner services. Therefore, it is anticipated that rising product demand will fuel the development of the robotic hoover cleaner market.



The primary element anticipated to propel the growth of the robotic hoover cleaner market is the reduction of household activities caused by the use of these hoover cleaners. The computerization of modern household appliances and devices reduces the time and suitable for housework.



Additionally, the growing working population, rising purchasing power, and rising number of smart homes will all contribute to the market for robotic hoover cleaners expanding at an even faster rate. The market’s overall development is also influenced by factors such as the growing number of working women, hectic schedules that leave little time for housework, a greater interest in cleanliness and sanitation, and rising family income levels. A variety of other factors that affect the market’s overall growth rate include the growing number of working women, hectic schedules that leave little time for housework, a rise in interest in cleanliness and sanitation, and rising family income levels.



Market Restraints



The robotic hoover cleaner market’s progress can be hampered by the high maintenance and installation costs. This issue will put restrictions on the market’s expansion for robotic hoover cleaners during the predicted period.



The market for robotic hoover cleaners will suffer from the cleaner robots’ lower efficiency. The rigorous handling of these cleaning robots also reduces their productivity and longevity, which thus slows the expansion of the market for robotic hoover cleaners. The market growth rate is thus challenged by these variables.



Regional Analysis



One of the biggest markets for robotics is North America, which has been a pioneer in the field. The region’s growing acceptance of domestic robots is the main driver of the market’s expansion.



The United States is one of the major countries that has significantly expanded the global market for robot vacuum cleaners in recent years. In the field under investigation, the country is a big investor and inventor. Several of the biggest and most well-known companies in the under-researched industry are based in the United States. The US market has several suppliers who are renowned for their cutting-edge goods. However, the majority of these companies contracted out their manufacturing work while focusing their engineering resources on robot development.



Additionally, automatic hoover cleaners and mops are the most widely used and advanced items among all household robots. Regional businesses are continually investing in the creation of smaller, more integrated vacuum cleaners and cleaning robots that can fit in tight spaces.



Market Taxonomy

Type

Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Window Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Others

Operation Mode

Self-Drive

Remote Control

Charging Type

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

Distribution Channel

Electronic Stores

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Others

End Users

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial Dental Hospital

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and South Africa

