Global Satellite Modem Market (2021 to 2026) – Increasing Launches of Leo Satellites and Constellations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Satellite Modem Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application (Mobile & Backhaul, Offshore Communication, Tracking & Monitoring), End-user Industry (Telecom, Marine, Military), Channel Type, Data Rate, Technology, & Geography – Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global satellite modem market is estimated to grow from USD 403 million in 2021 to reach USD 710 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are rising need for enriched high-speed data communication, increase in the number of high-throughput satellites (HTS), and growing demand for satellite communication in internet of things (IoT).

The satellite modem market for MCPC modem is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The satellite modem market for MCPC modem is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment is attributed to the unparalleled channel efficiency offered by these modems, which is the core requirement of high-data-traffic applications, such as mobile communication, internet, and broadband services. MCPC satellite modems can be integrated with IP networks to provide seamless connection for voice, video, and data traffic. Broadband internet services for enterprise networks are possible through MCPC modem technology because of its high data rate capacity over satellite technology.

The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Satellite communication is used for multiple applications such as situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and border patrol in military & defense operations. The amount of data, voice, and video exchanged between the headquarters and remote sites has grown substantially from the last five to ten years. Satellite modems with high data rates are used for such communication. Furthermore, satellite modems deliver high-speed satellite communications for on-the-move, stationary, point-to-point, or point-to-multipoint missions. Satellite modems also play a critical role in ensuring secure and reliable communication for military and defense operations.

North America to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the satellite modem market in North America are the demand for satellite communication-based maritime applications, need for high-speed networks, increased adoption of connected vessels, and presence of key industry players, including Comtech EF Data Corporation (US), Datum Systems (US), and ORBCOMM INC. (US). Furthermore, growing demand from US military and subsidies by US government for broadband internet service in rural parts of US is expected to boost demand for satellite modems in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Satellite Modem Market

4.2 Satellite Modem Market, by Data Rate

4.3 Satellite Modem Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user Industry and Country

4.4 Satellite Modem Market, by Application

4.5 Satellite Modem Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Enriched High-Speed Data Communication

5.2.1.2 Increase in Number of High-Throughput Satellites (HTS)

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Satellite Communication in Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ambiguity in Regulatory Framework Pertaining to Satellite Communication Protocols and Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Launches of Leo Satellites and Constellations

5.2.3.2 Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access in Remote Areas

5.2.3.3 Commercialization of 5G

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerability of Satcom Devices to Cybersecurity Attacks

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Satellite Modem Ecosystem

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

5.5.2 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)

5.5.4 FCC Regulations

5.5.5 Privacy Regulations

5.6 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 BSNL Selects NOVELSAT Satellite Modem for Remote Island Connectivity

5.7.2 Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL Corporation) Rural Backhaul Project

5.7.3 Gilat Satellite Network Provides Satellite Modem for In-Flight Connectivity

5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers Business

5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Modem Manufacturers

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.11 Technology Trends

5.12 Pricing Analysis

6 Satellite Modem Market, by Channel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SCPC Satellite Modem

6.2.1 SCPC Transmission Systems are Typically Used in Mobile Backhaul, Communication on the Move, and Disaster Recovery

6.3 MCPC Satellite Modem

6.3.1 MCPC Broadcasting is Economical Method of Utilizing Satellite Transponders Bandwidth and Results in Lower Transmission Costs Per Channel

7 Satellite Modem Market, by Data Rate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Speed Data Rate Satellite Modem

7.2.1 High-Speed Data Rate Modems Offer High Versatility and Flexibility

7.2.2 Use Case: National Broadcaster Improves Satellite Broadcast Efficiency Using NOVELSAT NS3000 High-Speed Data Rate Modem

7.3 Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modem

7.3.1 Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modems are Mainly Used for Mobile Backhaul and IP Trunking Applications

7.3.2 Use Case: Tier 1 Defense Contractor Selected Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modem for Its Network Upgrade and Expansion

7.4 Entry-Level Data Rate Satellite Modem

7.4.1 Entry-Level Satellite Modems are Typically Used in Transportation and Logistics, Enterprise, Financial Sectors, and Research Institutes

7.4.2 Use Case: ORBCOMM Received Multi-Million Contract from Us Army for Logistics Tracking, Locating, and Monitoring of Government Assets

8 Satellite Modem Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile & Backhaul

8.2.1 Satellite Modems Help in Reducing Latency, Increasing Efficiency of Signal, and Increasing Speed of Data Transmission in Mobile Backhauling

8.3 IP Trunking

8.3.1 IP Trunking Allows Organizations and Agencies to Connect Many People at Once

8.4 Offshore Communication

8.4.1 Satellite Modems Help to Establish Reliable and Efficient Communication Links in Offshore Communications

8.5 Tracking & Monitoring

8.5.1 Satellite Modems Help in Critical Near-Real-Time Monitoring in Remote Locations That Do Not Have Access to Cellular Coverage

8.6 Enterprise and Broadband

8.6.1 for Banking and Financial Institutes, Satellite Modems Help in Efficiently Managing ATMs, Credit Card Authorization, and Trading and Other Financial Transactions

8.7 In-Flight Connectivity

8.7.1 In-Flight Connectivity Systems Consist of Satellite Modems for Reliable Satellite Communications on Commercial Aircrafts

8.8 Media and Broadcast

8.8.1 Use of Satellite Modems Offers Broadcasters More Channels Per MHz and Higher Bandwidth Efficiency

8.9 Others

9 Satellite Modem Market, by End-user Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Utilities

9.2.1 Satellite Modems Help in Efficient Data Transfer from Smart Grids and Smart Meters and Assist in Asset Tracking at Remote Locations

9.3 Mining

9.3.1 Satellite Modems are an Essential Component of VSAT Systems Used for Providing Connectivity in Mining Sector

9.4 Telecommunications

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Satellite Communication in Remote Locations Lacking Access to Cellular Networks Drives Market Growth

9.5 Marine

9.5.1 Commercial Vessels Require Reliable Satellite Communications to Stay Connected to Their Main Offices and Support Crew Welfare Activities

9.6 Military & Defense

9.6.1 Satellite Modems Enable High-Speed Satellite Communications for On-The-Move, Stationary, Point-To-Point, or Point-To-Multipoint Missions

9.7 Transportation & Logistics

9.7.1 Need for Transferring Real-Time Data Drives Demand for Satellite Modems in Transportation & Logistics

9.8 Oil & Gas

9.8.1 Growing Demand for High-Bandwidth Applications Such as Voice and HD Video Transmission for Corporate and Crew Welfare Activities Drives Growth

9.9 Others

10 Satellite Modem Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 VSAT

10.2.1 VSAT is Ideal for Remote Locations Such as Mining Sites, Marine Vessels, and Oil & Gas Exploration Sites, Which Require Effective Broadband Internet Connection

10.3 Satcom On-The-Move (SOTM)

10.3.1 Satcom On-The-Move Satellite Modems are Primarily Used for Tactical Communication in Military Applications

10.4 Satcom On-The-Pause (SOTP)

10.4.1 SOTP Technology is Ideal for Covering Extensive Geographical Areas

10.5 Satellite Telemetry

10.5.1 Satellite Telemetry is Mainly Used for Oil and Gas, Military, and Scientific Research End-user Industries

10.6 Satcom Automatic Identification System (AIS)

10.6.1 Satcom AIS is Used in Marine Industry for Offshore Applications

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.6.1 Progressive Company

12.6.2 Responsive Company

12.6.3 Dynamic Company

12.6.4 Starting Block

12.7 Satellite Modem Market: Company Product Footprint

12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Viasat, Inc.

13.2.2 Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

13.2.3 ST Engineering

13.2.4 Teledyne Technologies

13.2.5 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

13.2.6 ORBCOMM Inc.

13.2.7 NOVELSAT

13.2.8 Datum Systems

13.2.9 Hughes Network Systems

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Product Launches, Deals, Others, and Analyst’s View Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 WORK Microwave GmbH

13.3.2 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

13.3.3 AYECKA Communication Systems, Ltd.

13.3.4 Amplus Communication Pte. Ltd.

13.3.5 ND SATCOM

13.3.6 Aselsan AS

13.3.7 SatixFy

13.3.8 Bentek Systems

13.3.9 THISS Technologies

13.3.10 Flightcell International Ltd.

13.3.11 ENENSYS Technologies

13.3.12 Swarm Technologies, Inc.

13.3.13 NAL Research Corporation

13.3.14 TXMission Inc.

13.3.15 MetOcean Telematics

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozafa0

