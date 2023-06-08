Global Server Virtualization Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Server Virtualization Software: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Server Virtualization Software estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Para Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Server Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors:
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Computer Sciences Corp.
- Dell Inc.
- EMC Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Co.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Parasoft
- Red Hat Inc.
- Symantec Corp.
- Unisys Corporation
- VMware Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review
- World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization
- Server Virtualization
- Development of the Server Virtualization Market
- Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth
- Market Drivers & Restraints
- North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market
- World Server Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Server Virtualization Software Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server Virtualization Software Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Server Virtualization Software – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel
- Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case for Server Virtualization
- Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy
- Energy Consumption in Server Rooms: Comparison of Power Consumption (in %) for IT Equipment, Air Conditioning and Distribution Losses
- Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization Software Market
- Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019
- Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization
- Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022
- Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern Applications
- Data Center Virtualization Trends
- Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space
- Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market
- Server Virtualization: Technology Overview
- Virtualization Technology: A Background Study
- An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software
- Future of Server Virtualization Software
- Server Virtualization Approaches
- Virtual Server
- Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization
- Key Benefits Package
- Disadvantages of Virtualization
- Backup Issues
- Data Recovery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
