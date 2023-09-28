Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030: Driven by Demand for 300mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Silicon Reclaim Wafers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers is projected to experience significant growth, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion by 2030.
In 2022, the market was valued at $606.4 million, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
This growth is driven by various factors, including the demand for 300mm silicon reclaim wafers and increasing market opportunities in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Key Market Segments
- 300mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers: This segment is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $762.4 million by the end of 2030. The demand for 300mm silicon reclaim wafers is on the rise.
- 200mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers: Growth in the 200mm segment is estimated at a CAGR of 6.3% for the next 8 years. This segment continues to offer opportunities in the silicon reclaim wafers market.
Market Competitors
The competitive landscape of the Silicon Reclaim Wafers market includes key players such as:
- Entegris, Inc.
- Sumco Corporation
- Polishing Corporation of America
- Siegert Wafer GmbH
- Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
- Shinryo Corporation
- Wafer World Inc.
These companies are contributing to the growth and development of the market through their innovative solutions and services.
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery in the near future. While challenges like the war in Ukraine, inflation concerns, and climate change considerations persist, governments and economies are adapting to these complexities.
- United States: Despite slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, the U.S. has managed to overcome the recession threat.
- Euro Area: Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is supporting real incomes and contributing to economic activity.
- China: China is expected to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies.
Opportunities in Technology
New technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies like generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables hold the potential to create value and boost global GDP.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- With the Electronics Industry Hurting, Upstream Companies in Semiconductor Manufacturing Feel the Pain: Global Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products in 1Q2020 (In Million Units) Jan Vs Mar 1Q 2020 Estimates
- An Introduction to Silicon Reclaim Wafer
- Common Reclaim Procedures
- Silicon Reclaim Process Flow
- Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer
- Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Silicon Reclaim Wafers – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Foundry Utilization Levels Influence Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer
- Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (300 mm-equivalent): Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country for 2017-2019
- Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (200 mm-equivalent) in K w/m by Region/Country for 2019
- Global Annual Installed Manufacturing Capacity of 200 mm Equivalent IC Wafers (in Millions of Wafers per Day) for 2011-2019
- Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers
- Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry
- Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand Balance in Prime Wafers Market
- Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Find Use as Test Wafers
- Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling
- Global E-Waste Generated in Million Tons for the Years 2010-2020E
- Global E-Waste Generated by Category (in %): 2020E
- Solar-Grade Silicon Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer
- Global Cumulative Solar PV Installations in GW (2016-2022)
- Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Market
- Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
- Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers
- Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips
- Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers
- Demand for Silicon Wafer in Car Infotainment and Connectivity by Wafer Size (in %)
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields
- ATMI’s RegenSiT: The Pioneering Improvement in Reclamation Technology
- IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power
- RS Technologies’ Metal Film Removal Technology
- Micro-Abrasive Blasting Facilitates Reclaiming of Silicon Wafers
- Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth
- New Wafer Materials and Low Yields
- Large Wafer Sizes
- Wear and Tear
- Disposal of Chemical Waste
- Limits Innovation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
