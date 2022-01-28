Global Smart Ticketing Market (2022 to 2027) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Smart Ticketing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart ticketing market reached a value of US$15.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$33.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Smart ticketing refers to a flexible, quick, convenient, contactless, and easy-to-use system that electronically stores travel tickets on a microchip embedded in a smartcard. It allows passengers to seamlessly travel on public transport like buses, trams, or trains without using traditional payment systems like cash or purchasing a paper ticket. Nowadays, several companies are offering the option to add multiple train tickets to a single smartcard, which can be used across multiple journeys and modes of transportation



Individuals nowadays prefer public transportation over private vehicles on account of traffic congestion and rising environmental concerns, which represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, governing agencies of various countries are promoting developments in smart technology and ticketing arrangements across different types of mobility and public transport. They are also promoting modern fare management that is safe, secure, reliable, and convenient for travelers and operators. Apart from this, the emergence of an innovative open-loop concept that enables passengers to utilize their credit or debit cards or mobile devices with payment functionalities like wearables for ticket payments is also contributing to the market growth. This can also be accredited to the increasing demand for mobile apps and the growing use of digital bank cards.

Moreover, integrating blockchain technology with smart ticketing can improve the passenger experience as it offers greater flexibility while minimizing paper ticket waste. Additionally, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, along with the revival of the travel and tourism industry, is catalyzing the demand for contactless smart ticketing solutions to prevent cross-infection. Besides this, leading players are focusing on providing smart ticketing solutions based on fingerprint recognition algorithms and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors, which is projected to create a positive market outlook

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Confidex Ltd., Cubic Corporation, Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB), Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Rambus Incorporated, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Softjourn Inc., Thales Group and Verimatrix



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart ticketing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart ticketing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart ticketing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-ticketing-market-2022-to-2027—industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301470561.html

