Global Smart TV Market Repot 2022 to 2030: Increase in the Usage of Streaming Devices and Internet is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Smart TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD TV), by Screen Size, by Screen Shape (Flat, Curved), by Operating System, by Region, and Segment Forecasts 2022-2030″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart TV market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 451.26 billion by 2030, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Smart TVs offer internet connectivity and additional smart features such as web browsers, voice commands, and screen sharing. The steady rise in the use of OTT applications for streaming the latest TV content on smart televisions along with the influx of high-speed internet in the form of broadband internet, 4G, and 5G, is enhancing the users’ viewing experience, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Moreover, the growing demand for TV content viewership offers TV content producers lucrative opportunities to cater to users via over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more on smart TVs. As per a report by MICA Ahmedabad, in India, 29 million subscribers paid for 53 million OTT subscriptions in 2021. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the industry in the forthcoming years.



There has been an increase in the demand for 4K smart TVs as they offer enhanced picture quality and sound compared to lower-resolution TVs. High-resolution smart TVs can enhance customers’ viewing experience, thereby propelling the global demand for Full HD TV and 4K UHD TV. For instance, Netflix, a streaming platform, offers high-quality TV content to stream on smart TVs. Therefore, as more TV content is being created with higher quality, 4K UHD TV products have seen massive market penetration, becoming the standard for most manufacturers.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is likely to lead the smart TV industry over the forecast period. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the television watch time has increased in India and the sales of smart TVs exceeded 5 million units in 2020.

Moreover, China accounted for more than 49% of the revenue share as a result of the increasing disposable income and standard of living. Competitive production pricing, availability of skilled labor in addition to the presence of emerging market leaders including TCL Corporation and Hisense Co., Ltd., and, have enabled China to account for a majority of market share in the Asia Pacific.

Smart TV Market Report Highlights

In terms of resolution, the 4K UHD TV segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of over 12% due to the rise in demand for high-resolution content in entertainment and live sports

UHD TV segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of over 12% due to the rise in demand for high-resolution content in entertainment and live sports The above 65 inches’ screen size segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 as customers look to bring a theatre-like experience to home

The flat screen shape segment accounted for the largest market revenue in 2021, as the flat-screen TV offers a wider viewing angle for viewers and ease of wall-installation

The Roku operating system is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 as a result of its ease of use and connectivity to Apple devices

By geography, the Asia Pacific region segment had the largest market revenue in 2021, owing to the presence of leading smart TV manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi

region segment had the largest market revenue in 2021, owing to the presence of leading smart TV manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi The Android TV operating system accounted for the largest market revenue in 2021 due to its vast popularity for the Play Store access it grants users to download more supporting applications

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increase in the usage of streaming devices and internet is driving the market growth

3.3.1.2 The introduction of TV resolutions in 4K, UHD and 8K is fueling the expansion of the smart TV market

3.3.2 Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.3.2.1 Rise in Over the Top (OTT) services is hampering the market growth

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.6 Industry Analysis – PEST

3.7 Key Company Analysis, 2021

3.7.1 Market share analysis by manufacturer, 2021

3.8 Smart TV Product Trends

3.8.1 Comparison between operating systems

3.9 Ballpark Percentage Split for Smart TV Units (Volume) for Consumer Vs Businesses, 2021

3.10 Ballpark Percentage Split for Smart TV Units (Volume) with in-built Camera Features, 2021

3.11 List of Prominent Webcam Manufactures and Key Company/Competition Categorization for Public and Private Companies (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players), Webcam Market in 2021



Chapter 4 Operating System Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2 Operating System Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Android TV

4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4 Tizen

4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5 WebOS

4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

4.6 Roku

4.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

4.7 Other

4.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Resolution Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2 Resolution Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3 4K UHD TV

5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4 HDTV

5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD BILLION)

5.5 Full HD TV

5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6 8K TV

5.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Screen Size Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2 Screen Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Below 32 Inches

6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4 32 to 45 Inches

6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5 46 to 55 Inches

6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6 56 to 65 Inches

6.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7 Above 65 Inches

6.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Screen Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2 Screen Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.3 Flat

7.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4 Curved

7.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 – 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

