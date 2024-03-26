Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Highlights Rapid Growth and Future Projections – Forecast to 2029

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Subscription – Q1 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The social commerce industry is currently witnessing a significant surge, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 14.8%, reaching a market value of US$737.2 billion in 2023. This burgeoning sector is poised to continue its upward trajectory, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% expected from 2024 to 2029. As per the latest analysis, the global social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) will magnify from US$642.09 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$1,339.75 billion by 2029.
This comprehensive market intelligence report sheds light on the dynamic nature of the social commerce industry, offering an in-depth, data-centric examination of the marketplace. With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it delivers unparalleled insights into market size forecasts, growth dynamics, and market share statistics, ensuring stakeholders are well-equipped to navigate the industry landscape.
The vast databook provides extensive coverage of 20 individual reports, encompassing global insights as well as granular, country-level analysis for markets including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.
Scope of the Social Commerce Market Intelligence
- Detailed market size and future growth dynamics by key performance indicators for the period 2020-2029.
- Segmentation of the industry by retail product categories, including clothing & footwear, beauty and personal care, and several other sectors.
- Analysis and forecast by consumer segments, encompassing B2B, B2C, and C2C markets.
- Breakdown by device usage, including mobile and desktop, for purchasing within the industry.
- Examination of domestic and cross-border market size and forecast, segmented by city tier classifications.
- Evaluation of payment method dynamics, covering credit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, and more.
- Insights into various social commerce platforms, such as video commerce, and social network-led commerce.
- Detailed consumer demographics and behaviour analysis by age, income level, and gender.
This research presents an invaluable resource for understanding the evolving social commerce landscape. It equips businesses, investors, and strategists with the essential metrics to identify market opportunities, formulate tailored strategies, and navigate potential industry risks effectively.
