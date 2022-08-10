Global Solar Energy Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading PV Manufacturers – ABB Power Generation, Canadian Solar, LONGi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Tata Power Solar, and Trina Solar Co

The report is a compilation of existing reports in the solar energy market. The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for solar technologies by geography, technology and application.

Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second-generation and third-generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; and a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth.

The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2021, which is being considered as the base year, 2022 as the estimate year and forecast for 2027, with a projection of CAGRs from 2022 to 2027. Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity. The report also provides the value in millions of U.S. dollars and which corresponds to the volume presented in this report.

The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies such as PV and CSP.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the solar industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the solar industry and their areas of application.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading PV manufacturers, including ABB Power Generation, Canadian Solar Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Tata Power Solar, and Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for solar energy markets in value and volumetric terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by energy type, technology, application, and geographic region

Discussion of the key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the solar energy industry, regulatory dynamics, manufacturing trends, upcoming technologies, and future trends & innovations

Examination of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers, and major users of these products

Updated information on key mergers and acquisitions and other strategies in the solar electric power generation market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the major manufacturers and suppliers of PV modules based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Solar Irradiance

Levelized Cost of Electricity (Lcoe)

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Drivers

High Efficiency and Significant Cost Reductions

Carbon Footprint Reduction

Low Installation and Maintenance Costs

Rising Energy Demand

Continuing Movement to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Power Generation

Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for the Growth of Solar Pv Technologies

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Applications (Bipvs)

Key Market Growth Restraints

Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative Pv Modules

Dominance of C-Si Modules Across All Applications

Effects of Wet Climatic Conditions on Solar Panel Performance

Key Market Growth Opportunities

Application in Niche Areas

Regulatory Trends

Government Commitments to Environmental Measures

Feed-In Tariffs

Renewable Portfolio Standards (Rps)

Power Purchase Agreements

Production Tax Credits

Solar Energy Technologies Program (Setp)

Bipv Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in North America

Bipv Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in Europe and the Eu

and the Eu Bipv Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in China

Manufacturing Trends

Pv Module Manufacturing

Concentrated Solar Power (Csp)

Future Trends & Innovations

Upcoming Technologies

Organic Photovoltaics (Opvs)/Plastic Solar Cells

Multi-Junction Photovoltaics (Mjpvs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (Cpvs)

Fourth-Generation Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Solar Updraft Tower

Perovskites Overview

Chapter 4 Global Solar Energy Market, Industry Value Chain

Industry Value Chain

Materials and Module Manufacturing

Applications

Operation and Maintenance

End-Of-Life Management of Solar Pv

Impact of Covid-19 on the Solar Energy Market

Impact on Electricity Demand

Impact on Solar Energy Market

Raw Material Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Economics and Costs of Pv Installations

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market for Solar Pv Technologies

Overview

First-Generation Photovoltaics

Second-Generation Photovoltaics

Third-Generation Photovoltaics

Fourth-Generation Photovoltaics

History of Pv Technologies

First-Generation Pv Technologies

Overview of Alternative Solar Pv Technologies

Second-Generation Photovoltaics

Third-Generation Photovoltaics

Fourth-Generation Solar Cells (4G)

Applications of Solar Pv Technologies

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (Bipv)

Advancements in Alternative Pv Technology

Chapter 6 Global Outlook for Solar Pv Technologies

Global Market Size and Forecast

North America Solar Pv Market

U.S. Solar Pv Market

Canada Solar Pv Market

European Solar Pv Market

Germany Solar Pv Market

Italy Solar Pv Market

Rest of Europe Solar Pv Market

Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Market

China Solar Pv Market

Japan Solar Pv Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Market

South America Solar Pv Market

Middle East and Africa Solar Pv Market

Chapter 7 Global Market for Solar Thermal Technologies

Overview

Solar Heating Technologies

History of Solar Heat Technologies

Solar Heating Systems and Requirements

Solar Water Heating Systems

Solar Air Heating Systems

Solar Heat Technologies

Benefits of Solar Heat Technologies

Current Interest in Solar Energy and Solar Heat Technologies

Chapter 8 Global Outlook for Concentrated Solar Power Technologies

Concentrated Solar Power Technologies

History of Concentrated Solar Power Technology

Market Size and Forecast

North America Csp Market

Europe Csp Market

Asia-Pacific Csp Market

South America Csp Market

Middle East and Africa Csp Market

Chapter 9 Global Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass Technologies

Overview

Thin-Film Photovoltaics (Tpvs)

Near-Infrared Transparent Solar Cells

Polymer Solar Cell (Psc)

Transparent Luminescent Solar Concentrator (Tlsc)

Electrophoretic Deposition (Epd)

Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Glass

Amorphous Silicon Solar Glass

Tempered Glass

Anti-Reflective (Ar) Coatings

Transparent Conductive Oxide (Tco) Coated Glass

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Share Analysis for Solar Pv

Key Mergers & Acquisitions and Other Strategies in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Solar Pv Companies

3S Swiss Solar Solutions

Acciona

Arzon Solar (Former Amonix Co.)

(Former Amonix Co.) Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Cogentrix Energy LLC

Daqo New Energy

Enphase

First Solar Inc.

Gcl Technology Holdings Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Greatcell Solar

Hanwha Qcells

Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.

Hilti Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Indosolar Ltd.

Ja Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.

Jinkosolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Kaco New Energy GmbH

Kyocera Corp.

Longi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Lumeta Solar

Mage Sunovation GmbH

Miasole

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mose Solar

Motech Industries Inc.

Oci Solar Power

Onyx Solar Energy

Renewable Energy Corp. (Rec)

Saint-Gobain

Satcon Technology Corp.

Schneider Electric

Sharp Corp.

Siemens AG

Sma Solar Technology AG

Solar Factory GmbH (Solar Fabrik)

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

Stat Kraft As

Sunpower Corp.

Suntech

Suntrix

Tata Power Solar

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Yingli Solar

Solar Heating Company Profiles

Unglazed Solar Collectors

Flat Plate Solar Collectors

Evacuated-Tube Solar Collectors

Integral Collector-Storage Units

Solar Air Collector

Concentrated Solar Power Company Profiles

Solar Reflective Films

Solar Mirrors

Solar Tube Receivers

Central Tower Receivers

Supporting Equipment: Motors, Drives, Controllers, Hydraulics

Parabolic Trough Solar Collector Assemblies

Fresnel Reflector Solar Collector Assemblies

Parabolic Dishes

Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technology Companies

Antec Solar GmbH

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

Avancis GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Flisom AG

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

Heliotrop Sas

Kaneka Corp.

Manz AG

Miasole Hi-Tech Corp.

Microlink Devices Inc.

Midsummer Ab

Nanosolar Inc.

Onyx Solar Energy

Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.

Siva Power Inc.

Solaronix Sa

Solarworld Industries GmbH

Solopower Systems Inc.

Wurth Group

