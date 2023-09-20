Global Sustainable Construction Material Growth Opportunities 2023: Visionary Leadership and Digital Technologies Critical to Leverage Opportunities Arising from Regulation

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Sustainable Construction Material Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This growth opportunity analytics examines the most relevant sustainability trends reaching the important construction materials in the market, including timber, cement, brick, steel, glass, insulation and plastic. The analysis covers each material, in terms of its characteristics and in terms of sustainability strategies aiming for decarbonization, energy efficiency, volume of recycled content, and end-of-life benefits.

The study dives deep into what is currently happening with each of these materials at the end of its use life in the construction site, what companies are doing to improve sustainability levels, and given these scenarios, estimates for 2030 the penetration of the sustainable variants of each of these materials in the market.

Several drivers and restraints that will help these materials achieve higher levels of sustainability are also discussed. Drivers include a growing sustainability corporate culture, green funding, sustainability regulation and standards, construction and home improvement business growth, and an increasing number of digital platforms for asset management. Restraints include the lack of market incentives for material recovery, technical problems in demolition sites, lack of data to improve circularity, sensitivity to price, and the lack of skilled labor.

As for growth opportunities, the analysis finds improvement in how actors in the supply chain relate to each other, advancements in the data available in the building sector, new opportunities in the reclaimed wood and autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) bricks spaces, and renovation and retrofits growing because of legislation pushing for efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

The Current State of Building Materials

Global Building Materials Volume Share – 2020

Top Market Participants

Global Inflation Scenario

Producer Price Index – US

Evolution of Cement Prices – US & China

Evolution of Steel Rebar and Clay Prices

An Underlying Design Problem

4Current End-of-Life (EoL) Scenarios for Building Materials

Current EoL (Reuse, Repurpose, or Recycle) Status in Building Materials

Companies and Products to Highlight

Construction Materials with Sustainability Attributes

Building Systems Improving Sustainability Levels in the Building Environment

Current and Future Scenarios in Construction Materials

Current Circular Economy in the Building Industry

A Snapshot of Sustainability Strategies

Sustainability Aspects in Building Materials

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Companies Maturing into Sustainability

Funding into the Green Economy

Construction Sector Growth

Global and US’s Home Improvement Market

Regulation and Standards

Digital Solutions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Market Incentives to Recover Materials

Technical Problems in Demolition Sites

Lack of Data to Improve Circularity

Price Sensitivity

Lack of Skilled Labor

Growth Opportunities

Strong Manufacturer-Contractor Relationship

More and Better Data Sets

Wood Reclaiming Programs

AAC for Residential Buildings

Staff Training

Retrofits and Renovations

CLT Adhesives

How the Sustainable Construction Materials Market will Look Like in 2030

