GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: Hainan holds promotion event for free trade port in Indonesia, signing 13 cooperation agreements

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — South China’s Hainan Province held a promotion event for the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in Jakarta, Indonesia on Feb. 17.

During the event, Hainan introduced favorable policies and investment opportunities in the FTP in a bid to deepen cooperation with Indonesia and ASEAN and share the opportunities delivered by the development of the FTP for mutual benefit and win-win results.

The event was attended by more than 400 guests, including Lu Kang, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Alek Soelystio, Chairman of the Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association, Hou Yanqi, Ambassador of the Chinese Mission to ASEAN, and permanent representatives and officials of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to ASEAN.

Representatives from major Indonesian business associations, key industries in Indonesia, Chinese-funded enterprises, and media journalists also attended the event.

Hainan also introduced its tropical high-efficiency agriculture and the development of its tourism and culture industries to the guests during the promotion event. Representatives of the Indonesian coffee company Kapal Api presented a plan for cooperation between the brand and Hainan.

At the signing ceremony, 13 cooperation projects between Hainan and Indonesia were officially signed into effect, covering the opening of international flight routes, coconut procurement, natural rubber raw material procurement, establishment of factories and investment, cross-border e-commerce and other fields. The total value of the signed contracts reached nearly 3.5 billion yuan (about $510 million).

The promotion event was jointly organized by the Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association and the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development. Through the event, Hainan is expected to further strengthen cooperation with Indonesia and ASEAN and push for in-depth and practical cooperation in various fields.

Hainan and ASEAN members enjoy geographical proximity and a long history of friendly people-to-people exchanges.

In recent years, Hainan and Indonesia have continued to deepen economic and trade cooperation and enhanced personnel exchanges. The trade volume between Hainan and Indonesia has kept expanding at a fast speed and Indonesia has become a major investment destination for Hainan enterprises among ASEAN members.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE