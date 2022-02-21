Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market (2022 to 2027) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Tracking-as-a-Service Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global tracking-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Tracking as a service is a cloud-based solution used by organizations to track and monitor operations and day-to-day business processes. It is deployed on-premises or through cloud platforms and is commonly used for remote monitoring of goods and products. Tracking-as-a-Service offers enhanced scalability, data collection, mobile support, reporting and logging, data management, process mapping and real-time monitoring to improve organizational performance, decision-making and efficiency. It aids in increasing security, enhancing customer service and overall cost-effectiveness. As a result, tracking-as-a-service finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, transportation and logistics



Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:

Significant growth in the transportation and logistics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Tracking-as-a-service solutions are widely adopted by organizations that offer ridesharing and car rental services to improve vehicle maintenance, prevent delay and provide enhanced safety to the consumers. Additionally, the widespread utilization of electronic monitoring and tracking systems across enterprises to track the exchange of information and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data among employees is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) tracking and real-time monitoring solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in locating containers, tracking stolen goods, maintaining driver safety and detecting fraudulent activities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in the medical industry to monitor wearable medical devices and offer timely assistance in case of emergencies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to install GPS tracking systems in novel vehicles, along with the increasing product utilization to keep track of portable devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tracking as a service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, asset type, enterprise size and end use industry



Breakup by Component:

Software

Service

Breakup by Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Asset Type:

Electronics and IT Assets

In-Transit Equipment

Manufacturing Assets

Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Retail

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Geotab Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mojix Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., PCCW Solutions, Spider Tracks Limited, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WABCO Digital Solutions and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tracking as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tracking as a service market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the asset type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tracking as a service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tracking as a service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Asset Type

8.1 Electronics and IT Assets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 In-Transit Equipment

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Manufacturing Assets

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Retail

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 E-commerce

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Transportation and Logistics

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AT&T Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Geotab Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Mojix Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Motorola Solutions Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 PCCW Solutions

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Spider Tracks Limited

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Topcon Corporation

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Trimble Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 WABCO Digital Solutions

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Zebra Technologies Corp.

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgjbld

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tracking-as-a-service-market-2022-to-2027—industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301486450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

