Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market (2022 to 2027) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Tracking-as-a-Service Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global tracking-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Tracking as a service is a cloud-based solution used by organizations to track and monitor operations and day-to-day business processes. It is deployed on-premises or through cloud platforms and is commonly used for remote monitoring of goods and products. Tracking-as-a-Service offers enhanced scalability, data collection, mobile support, reporting and logging, data management, process mapping and real-time monitoring to improve organizational performance, decision-making and efficiency. It aids in increasing security, enhancing customer service and overall cost-effectiveness. As a result, tracking-as-a-service finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, transportation and logistics
Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:
Significant growth in the transportation and logistics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Tracking-as-a-service solutions are widely adopted by organizations that offer ridesharing and car rental services to improve vehicle maintenance, prevent delay and provide enhanced safety to the consumers. Additionally, the widespread utilization of electronic monitoring and tracking systems across enterprises to track the exchange of information and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data among employees is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) tracking and real-time monitoring solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in locating containers, tracking stolen goods, maintaining driver safety and detecting fraudulent activities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in the medical industry to monitor wearable medical devices and offer timely assistance in case of emergencies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to install GPS tracking systems in novel vehicles, along with the increasing product utilization to keep track of portable devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
