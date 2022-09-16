Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market to Reach $14.24 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.84%

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market is estimated to be USD 5.76 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.24 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.84%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Proximity Detection and Range Detection.

the market is classified into Proximity Detection and Range Detection. By Application, the market is classified into Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others.

the market is classified into Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others. By End User, the market is classified into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

the market is classified into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies’ recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AMETEK Inc, Balluff Inc, Banner Engineering Corp, Baumer Ltd, Cambridge Ultrasonics, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Ultrasonic Sensors in Robotics

Increasing Demand for Collision Detection and Parking Assistance in Driverless Cars

Restraints

Technical Issues

Opportunities

Growing Demand from the Healthcare Sector for Numerous Applications

Increasing Research and Development Activities for Technological Advancement in Sensors

Challenges

Limitation of Ultrasonic Sensor

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Product Type



7 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Application



8 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By End User



9 Americas’ Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market



10 Europe’s Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market



11 Middle East and Africa’s Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market



12 APAC’s Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AMETEK Inc

Balluff Inc

Banner Engineering Corp

Baumer Ltd

Cambridge Ultrasonics

Crest Ultrasonics Corp

CUI Devices

Denso Corp

Hielscher Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Ifm electronic GmbH

Inrix Inc

Keyence Corp

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

OMRON Corp

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Qualcomm Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc

Sensata Technologies

Siemens AG

TDK Corp

TE Connectivity Ltd

Texas Instruments Inc

