Global University Systems launches 'WILL' – an executive education initiative; partners with renowned international and Indian academic institutions

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global University Systems (GUS), a leading international network of higher-education institutions, has today announced the launch of its executive education initiative ‘WILL’ – Work Integrated Learning for Leadership. WILL offers executive programs through its academic partners like UPES, Edology, Edvancer, EDGE Metaversity and Jolt, which have been co-created by them with leading organizations like KPMG, IBM and IIT-Kanpur’s E&ICT Academy. Being a part of GUS, an established global education provider with over 60,000 students in six countries, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Israel and Singapore, WILL aims to bring global offerings in executive education.

Commenting on the launch of WILL, Sharad Mehra, CEO, Global University Systems-APAC said, “We are proud to launch WILL for executives who are ambitious about accelerating their professional growth in the VUCA world. Research from the World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, half of the world’s population will need upskilling to stay up to date with the technological developments. Therefore, through WILL our idea is to help the industry bridge the skill gap and build a pipeline of future–ready workforce. With well-curated courses, industry-first programs and strategic collaborations with market leaders, our aim is to make WILL India’s most preferred Executive Education partner.”

WILL offers bespoke upskilling solutions for every stage of the employee cycle which not only help them stay engaged and motivated in their roles, but also give them the chance to broaden and deepen their skills and knowledge throughout their career, ensuring that they remain competent in an increasingly volatile and uncertain world.

Through WILL, professionals can upskill across domains and career streams such as management, marketing, finance, analytics and human resources. These MBA, PGP and certification courses in Data Sciences, Renewable Energy, Industrial Safety, Metaverse Game Design, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more are designed with a comprehensive approach based on the learning and development needs of organisations and individuals. WILL also brings NAMBA (Nurturing and Advancing Managerial Business Abilities) – a first-of-its-kind program to India, in partnership with Jolt, an Israel–based global learning solutions provider.

Additionally, WILL offers exclusive, customized leadership programs like ‘Shakti’ – women leadership program, ‘Pragati‘ – senior leadership program and LEAP – for young potential leaders. Leveraging strong collaborations and the legacy of GUS in the education space, WILL is set to become an acclaimed partner for executive education in the next few years.

About Global University Systems (GUS):

GUS owns and operates one of the world’s most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 60,000 students in six countries, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Israel and Singapore. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West, the University of Applied Sciences Europe and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group. In India, GUS’s Indian subsidiary has strategic collaboration with UPES and Pearl Academy as academic partners.

