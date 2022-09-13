Global Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Industry Trends, Merger and Acquisitions, New System Launch/Approvals, Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Vehicle Electrification Market, by Product Type, by Degree of Hybridization, by Region – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Conventional internal combustion engines featuring mechanical linkages were characterized by significant loss of efficiency, owing to its friction and high energy requirement.

Electric components that prominently include the electric power steering, positive temperature coefficient liquid heater, air compressor, vacuum, pumps, starter generators, and actuators among others, enhance the automotive fuel efficiency, add to the users comfort, and also reduce the environmental impacts of the carbon emissions from these automotive.

Advent of electric vehicles with better battery backup and optimum driving speeds has in turn fueled the demand for the vehicle electrification market for environment friendly automotive industry over the near future.

Market Dynamics

Requirement to improve automotive fuel economy, reduce carbon footprint, need to enhance driver awareness regarding the safety in conjunction with the added comfort and compliance with the regional regulations is expected to be among the prominent factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, feature enhancements that include less space requirements, highly sensitive outputs, and robust performance with relatively better durability also adds to the consumer motivation for the adoption of these systems. For instance, hydraulic power steering systems are more complicated, weight more, require regular maintenance of hydraulic fluids, and are more prone to faults in relation to electrical power steering (EPS) system.

EPS system also offer better sensitive response at distinct speeds and consume less power, adding to the mileage of the automotive. However, high cost of the electronic and electric components are expected to be the major factors hampering the global vehicle electrification market growth.

