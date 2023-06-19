Global Visual Effects Market Report 2023: A $15.31 Billion Market by 2027 – Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Visual Effects Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global visual effects market is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2022 to $10.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The visual effects market is expected to reach $15.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The main types of visual effects are matte painting, simulation FX, compositing, motion capture, character and creature animation, concept art, previs or pre-visualization, and other types. Concept art is a type of visual act of an initial idea for a movie project. The various component includes software, hardware, and services. These are used in a variety of applications such as movies, advertisements, tv shows, and gaming.



The visual effects market research report provides visual effects market statistics, including visual effects industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a visual effects market share, detailed visual effects market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the visual effects industry. This visual effects market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the visual effects market. Major companies operating in the visual effects market are focused on developing a real-time collaborative software solution to strengthen their position.



Increasing use of digital video streaming services is expected to propel the visual effects market going forward. Digital video streaming services refer to a media streaming platform that delivers data from a video file to a remote user via the internet. Visual effects software is used to create animation and special effects and enhance films with digital elements.

Increasing demand for digital video streaming services would require high-quality visual effects for TV shows and movies, which would eventually increase the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, according to Netflix’s quarterly report, a US-based subscription video streaming service company, the company added 2.41 million subscribers to its video streaming service globally in Q3 2022, making a total of 223.09 million subscribers globally, and reached 4.50 million subscribers in Q4 and Q5 of 2022. Therefore, the increasing use of digital video streaming services is driving the visual effects market.



The visual effects market includes revenues earned by providing professional services, system integration, support, and maintenance services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Major players in the visual effects market are

Digital Domain

Rodeo FX

Hydraulx VFX

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Technicolor

Digital Idea Corp

Deluxe Media Inc.

Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd.

Foundry Visionmongers Limited

ZOIC STUDIOS

Animal Logic

RE:Vision Effects Inc.

Worldwide Fx

Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.

Framestore

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Visual Effects Market Characteristics



3. Visual Effects Market Trends And Strategies



4. Visual Effects Market – Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Visual Effects Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Visual Effects Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Visual Effects Market



5. Visual Effects Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Visual Effects Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Visual Effects Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Visual Effects Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Visual Effects Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Matte Painting

Simulation FX

Compositing

Motion Capture

Character And Creature Animation

Concept Art

Previs Or Pre-visualization

Other Types

6.2. Global Visual Effects Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Software

Hardware

Services

6.3. Global Visual Effects Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Movies

Advertisements

TV Shows

Gaming

7. Visual Effects Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Visual Effects Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Visual Effects Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billio

