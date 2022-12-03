Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size Will Reach USD 4,541.8 Million by 2030, Growing at 27.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Wave Energy and Tidal Energy); By Application; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

What is Wave and Tidal Energy? How Big is Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size?

Overview

Wave and tidal energy have become more realistic in recent years due to technological advancements. This energy is harvested from the motion of the water in oceans. Some speculate that the energy generated by waves and tidal can supply at least 10% of the world’s energy consumption. However, the amount of power harvested depends on the wave activity. These forms of renewable energy are used for various purposes, such as electricity generation, water desalination, and pumping of water.

It is also known as the largest resource form of ocean energy worldwide. Countries across the world find wave and tidal energy useful, as they provide a constant and steady source of clean energy. Rising necessity to replace currently existing energy sources such as coal, gas, and oil is the prominent factor driving the wave and tidal energy market size.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Eco Wave Power

Mocean Energy

Aquamarine Power

SSE Renewables

Wello Oy

SINN Power

Ocean Power Technologies

Orbital Marine Power

Ricardo

SIMEC Atlantis Energy

Tidal Lagoon

Andritz Hydro Hammerfest

Tenax Energy

CorPower Ocean

Ocean energy

Key Growing Factors Are:

Growing investments by public and private industries for controlling employment generation, climatic conditions, economic positioning, and energy security are the important factors propelling the wave and tidal energy market sales. The growing pollution causing harmful effects to living beings and the environment has led to an increase demand for clean energy, which is fueling the industry expansion. Also, high technological developments are up surging the market development.

Furthermore, the market is expected to boom over the forecast period due to the upcoming development activities in developed nations such as France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Factors including the growing power generation using renewable energy sources coupled with a surge in power generation capacity across the globe are fueling the industry growth. Increasing initiatives for the development and growth of clean energy in the U.K. additionally boosts the wave and tidal energy market demand.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Mocean Energy announced the testing of its Blue-X tidal wave energy prototype at the “European Marine Energy” with the device currently generating power. In this Scapa testing phase, the company tested power production and compare results against several numerical predictions.

Segmental Analysis

Tidal energy witnessed the highest market revenue share in 2021

Based on type, the tidal energy segment held the largest wave and tidal energy market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The key factors supporting the segment growth include growing awareness about green energy and increasing strong government policies to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases are positively influencing the growth of the wave and tidal energy industry. Tidal energy replaces energy generated from fossil fuels which are enforcing companies to endeavor such forms of pollution-free energy generation methods. These factors are bolstering segment growth.

The power generation segment accounted for the major market share in 2021

On the basis of application wave and tidal energy market segmentation, the power generation segment dominated the market in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of electrical power worldwide and rising technological advancements in the power generation processes to generate a huge amount of energy at low costs. Rising demand for power generation from the ocean due to its easy availability as compared to other forms of renewable resources is anticipated to boost the segmental growth during the projected period.

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Geographic Overview

Wave and tidal energy market demand in the Asia Pacific region witnessed the biggest market share in 2021

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market over the foreseen period. The key factors supporting regional growth include a rising number of environmental guidelines and spending by various public firms. Also, a growing number of beneficial policies and initiatives by the government to encourage the use of pollution-free renewable energy resources are also propelling the wave and tidal energy industry growth in the region. Due to various national test sites and initiatives for the development of the electricity generation process, China has become a major market in the wave and tidal energy sector.

Moreover, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a high CAGR during the projected period due to the accessibility of advanced technology and rising awareness of green energy resources in the region. With the presence of a strong legislative framework and national public funding, Canada has emerged as the largest market for the wave and tidal energy industry.

Browse the Detail Report "Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Wave Energy and Tidal Energy); By Application; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030"

Polaris Market Research has segmented the wave and tidal energy market report based on type, application, technology, and region:

By Type Outlook

Wave Energy

Tidal Energy

By Application Outlook

Power Generation

Desalination

By Technology Outlook

Tidal Stream Generator

Oscillating Water Columns

Tidal Turbines

Tidal Barrages

Tidal Fences

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

