Global X Launches Wind Energy UCITS ETF (WNDY) and Hydrogen UCITS ETF (HYDR) to Capture Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Production and Clean Technologies

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launches of two UCITS ETFs on London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra: the Global X Wind Energy UCITS ETF (WNDY) and the Global X Hydrogen UCITS ETF (HYDR). These two sustainable-themed funds represent Global X’s latest additions to its UCITS product line-up in Europe and showcase the firm’s continued commitment to the European market.

Renewable energy has climbed as a portion of total global energy production over the past decade.i Its growth will need to accelerate significantly in the coming decades to meet net-zero emissions goals and curb climate change. Renewables’ share of global electricity generation reached 29% in 2020, 2% more than at the end of 2019 and almost 10% more than at the end of 2010.ii Decreasing technology costs, innovation and supportive policy have continued to propel the growth of wind and hydro power, and this growth is likely to continue to accelerate over the coming decade.

“The transition to a clean energy future will require tens of trillions of dollars of investment in the coming decade. Renewable and clean energy sources like wind energy are continuing to gain share on fossil fuel-based sources as related technologies become more affordable, and hydrogen will likely play a key role in decarbonising hard-to-electrify sectors like transportation, buildings, and industry,” said Morgane Delledonne, Director of Research, Europe. “Through the launch of these two UCITS ETFs, Global X is bringing investors targeted access to companies involved in advancements in wind energy and hydrogen.”

WNDY and HYDR seek to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the advancement of the global wind energy industry and the global hydrogen industry, respectively. WNDY, tracking the Solactive Wind Energy v2 index and with an expense ratio of 0.50%, provides access to companies involved in wind energy systems, wind power production, wind energy technology, and wind power integrations and maintenance. HYDR, tracking the Solactive Global Hydrogen v2 index and with an expense ratio of 0.50%, provides access to companies involved in hydrogen production; the integration of hydrogen into energy systems; and the development and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cells, electrolysers, and other technologies related to the utilization of hydrogen as an energy source.

Both WNDY and HYDR are part of Global X’s Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes.

Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for this ETF is available in English at www.globalxetfs.eu.

This information is not intended to be individual or personalised investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

This material has been approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048).

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.iii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at https://globalxetfs.eu/.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.iv Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.v

