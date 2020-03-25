Globe-Trotter launches 007 Limited Edition Carbon Fibre Case

Globe-Trotter has launched a 007 Limited Edition Carbon Fibre Carry-on Trolley Case. This or very similar case might appear in No Time To Die, although it’s not 100% confirmed.

007 Limited Edition Carbon Fibre Carry-on Trolley Case with 4 wheels (Pinstripe Carbon Fibre/Graphite Leather) with additional webbing strap

The new case with 4 wheels made of carbon fibre – a first for the brand – is limited to only 700 cases.

Upon opening the case, a classic graphite leather plaque is revealed inside the lid with the magnificent Bond coat of arms embossed in a titanium foil.

Managing to reconcile the durability and robustness of the carbon fibre with the flexibility needed for hard-wearing luggage, Globe-Trotter is introducing an utterly new material that the world has never seen before.

Inspired by the features of vulcanised fibreboard, the new carbon fibre material reduces externally applied stress without buckling due to its flexibility and elasticity. The unique combination demonstrates Globe-Trotter as a leader in developing an innovative new material perfectly adapted to use for suitcases travelling the world.

The case sells for £3,170 (add Initialling (£125 incl. VAT).

The 007 Limited Edition Carbon Fibre Carry-on Trolley Case is available from today, 25th March 2020, online at globe-trotter.com and 007store.com and in the Globe-Trotter flagship stores in London, UK and Tokyo, Japan – as well as selected worldwide wholesale partners.

If the carbon case will be in the film No Time To Die is not yet certain, but early spy shots do show a case very similar to this one in Matera, Italy, together with green vulcansed cases (similar but not the same as the recently released Limited Edtion cases) and a Riviera Centenary holdall bag (probably from Madeleine Swann).

Earlier this month, Globe-Trotter released the Limited Edition No Time To Die range consists of a new 4-wheel case in a classic Ocean Green Vulcanised Fibreboard with a black leather trim in a carry-on as well as a check-in size.

The cases are inspired by the cases that feature in the movie, but they are not the same model as in the film. The exact model in the film not yet known, but looks more like a Centenary model in the same green and black colours as the Limited Edition cases.