GM Iniyan’s raises Rs 1.21 lakh for COVID-19 relief work through chess marathon

Grandmaster P. Iniyan’s 72-hour-marathon online chess event has raised a total of Rs 1.21 lakh, which will be donated for efforts related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The money would go to the PM CARES Fund and the state chief minister’s relief fund. Apart from this amount, Iniyan, on his part, has contributed Rs 20,000 to the welfare of Erode district, from where he hails.

Iniyan played 271 games overall – 250 wins, 12 losses, 9 draws – and was engaged in the event for more than 72 hours. All the games were played in the Blitz time control (3 minutes and 2 seconds increment for each player).

Besides India, chess players from various countries including USA, Australia, UAE, Germany, Denmark, Scotland, Kuwait, Singapore and Switzerland participated in the event.

Several Indian GMs including P Harikrishna, B Adhiban, Arvind Chithambaram, D Harika and others extended their support to 17-year old Iniyan’s initiative.

Earlier, several players including former world champion Viswanathan Anand had taken part in such fundraisers.