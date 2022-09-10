GMCC and Welling at Bangkok RHVAC

Products and solutions for multi-scenario applications help expand global business portfolio

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On September 7, 2022, the Bangkok Refrigeration, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (RHVAC) 2022 exhibition held in Bangkok. As two brands of Midea Industrial Technology, GMCC and Welling shared a booth at the event where they showcased energy-efficient, green, low-carbon compressors and motors, with the aim of providing Southeast Asian consumers with products and technical solutions for domestic and commercial refrigeration and HVAC applications.

Over recent years, Midea Industrial Technology relying on its core technologies, innovative R&D team, strong supply chain system and other advantages in the home appliance field, has been aggressively rolling out its global business expansion. Its factories in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani, Thailand serve as the base for supplying customers throughout Southeast Asia. In 2021, GMCC and Welling exported from the two Thai factories a total of 10.78 million components for use in ventilation, cooling and refrigeration equipment, an increase of 80.57% over four years earlier. The huge growth in export activities has meant a major boost for the two firms’ international roadmap.

GMCC compressors – with a focus on high reliability, low noise, and a wide range of application scenarios

GMCC’s rotary, scroll and reciprocating compressors were all on display at the exhibition. The extensive portfolio of rotary compressors supports the use of green refrigerants, with high energy efficiency, compact size and high reliability, and can be used in a variety of scenarios including both residential and commercial air conditioning, refrigerators, freezers and heating equipment.

In the light commercial exhibit display area, GMCC showcased its products made in China and Thailand. GMCC has developed a series of compressors using R404A, R513A and R449A refrigerants to meet the needs of users in Thailand for light commercial applications requiring stable operation under harsh working conditions. These products, with innovative design for high reliability and high energy efficiency, are suitable for use in more critical scenarios such as healthcare and logistics.

Welling motors – incorporating a variety of technologies, with plans to further expand capacity

Welling also showcased its lightweight, compact, low-vibration, low-noise and high-efficiency inverter air conditioner motors, air conditioner drainage pumps, light commercial air conditioner motors and refrigerator fans at the exhibition. Of note is that the Ayutthaya factory in Thailand will soon add three to five motor production lines, with an annual production capacity of 2 million units once put into operation. The production lines will produce ECM and impeller motors to provide capacity support for overseas expansion.

Abiding by the mantra that “technology drives everything”, the two Midea Industrial Technology brands, GMCC and Welling, backed by their technical strength, plan to further expand their global reach by developing products and solutions for multi-scenario applications tailored to the differentiated needs of consumers in the world’s many markets.

SOURCE Midea Industrial Technology