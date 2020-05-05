Go Bananas: Move over banana bread and try these indulgent, easy-to-make recipes at home

If you’ve been scrolling enough on your screens, you would know how people have been busy cooking during the lockdown. While the experienced ones try out complicated recipes, there’s a new group that has been displaying their banana bread-making skills and it is literally the only dish all over our feeds. However, there’s so much more that can be made with the fruit, which is also one that is most easily available at all times. As food is known to always make people happy, what better time to experiment with bananas than now. Chefs in and around the city, handpick some of the easiest recipes to help you churn out delectable dishes and drinks, which don’t need the oven.

Eggless Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

1nos Ripe Banana, 2tsp Baking powder, 240gm Refined flour, 2tbsp Sugar, 1tsp Salt, 1tsp Vanilla essence, cardamom powder, 2 tsp Butter, 90 ml Milk, 20 ml Water. butter.

Method:

1) In a bowl, sieve flour, baking powder and salt together.

2) Mix all the ingredients together except butter, which will be used for cooking.

3) It should be a smooth mixture, avoid making it lumpy.

4)Heat a griddle pan and smear butter on it and ensure the pan is not overheated.

5) Put a ladle of the mixture and spread evenly to cook on medium flame, as one side is cooked, flip it

5)Cook till the pancakes are golden brown and slight crisp.

6) Serve hot with maple syrup.

Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Out Of The Blue

Caramelised banana with candied orange and berries

Ingredients:

1 banana, 20gm brown sugar, 100gm orange, 10gm blueberries (can use any berries), 10gm strawberries, 400gm granulated sugar, 300ml cream, 5ml white vinegar, 150ml milk, ½ tbsp flax seed, mint for garnish, 1/2metre muslin cloth

To make candied orange:

Boil the orange slice in water for 15-20 mins and drain the excess water

Take a saucepan, add an equal quantity of sugar and water and keep stirring

Once it starts boiling, let it simmer and add the boiled slice orange and allow it to cook for 45-60 mins

Separate the orange from the liquid and keep it for cooling, until it gets dry

Once it gets dry, dip the sliced orange in granulated sugarcoated from each side and keep it in an air-tight container.

To make ricotta:-

Take the full-fat cream, milk and keep it to boil until it reaches 100 degrees

Keep it to rest and allow it to cool down until it reaches 60 degrees

Add the white wine vinegar and keep it to boil

After it boils, strain it with the help of muslin clothes and hang it until there is no excess water left over.

Method:-

1)Cut the banana into half vertically.

2)Sprinkle some brown sugar on the top of the banana and caramelise it

3)Cut the candied orange into small pieces, and add it to the banana

4)With the help of a piping bag, put the candied ricotta on the top of the banana.

5)Sprinkle some toasted flax seed and arrange the sliced berries on the top of piped candid ricotta, along with mint spring

6)Serve cold.

Executive Sous Chef Rajiv Das, Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport

Banana Caramel Milkshake

Ingredients

1 ripe banana, 30ml caramel syrup, 25gm frappe powder, 3-4 ice cubes, 10ml cream for topping

Method:

1. Slice the banana into small pieces and keep aside

2. In a mixer jar, add caramel syrup, frappe powder and the banana and blend well

3. Take a mason jar and pour the milkshake and add some ice cubes

4. Top the milkshake with a scallop of cream and garnish it with rainbow sprinkle and caramel syrup

5. Tastes best when served chilled.

Chef Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head, Loft Café, Viman Nagar

Gluten and Dairy-free Banana pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup oat flour, 1/2tsp baking powder, 1/2tsp powdered cinnamon, salt,

1 Banana, 1tbsp peanut butter, 1/2tsp vanilla extract, 2tbsp maple syrup or your choice of sweetener, 1/2 cup Almond Milk/Non-Dairy Milk, 1 egg, Fresh berries/ Chocolate chips

Method:

1. Combine the dry ingredients – oat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt in a bowl and mix.

Note: For chocolate pancakes, you may add 1 tbsp of cocoa powder.

2. Blend the wet ingredients – banana, peanut butter, egg, milk, vanilla extract and sweetener.

4. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and until well combined and it reaches a thick batter consistency.

5. Let the batter stand covered for about 20-30 minutes.

6. Grease a nonstick pan with spray/few drops of oil and pour the batter onto the pan, to the shape/size of the pancake that you desire. Top with chocolate chips/ berries.

7. Bubbles will form on the surface, that’s when you know your pancakes have cooked on one side and are ready to flip over to cook on the other side.

4. Serve drizzled with maple syrup and any other toppings of your choice and dig in.

Chef Monaz Irani, founder and chef, Plate & Pint

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter