Go shark diving in South Africa—and 9 more amazing Airbnb Online Experiences to try from home this week

Wouldn’t it be fun to wander around the Champs-Elysées right about now? You’d be hard-pressed to get a flight to Paris—France is on strict lockdown—but you can still tour the city with a local guide.

You can also cook a chicken tagine alongside a local Moroccan family, swim with sharks in Cape Town, or do yoga in New Zealand with an Olympic gold medalist. You can get started soon as tomorrow—and from the comfort of your own home quarantine.

Airbnb’s newly launched Online Experiences let you travel virtually and immerse yourself in other cultures online. Choose from hundreds of live activities, lessons, and shows for solo ‘travelers’ or the entire family. In the span of a week you can span the globe while interacting with real experts in real time—most experiences are conducted by actual Airbnb hosts.

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences, told Yahoo Life. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now: online.”

Most Airbnb Online Experiences range from about $4 to $25 per person, but a few are totally free of charge so that anyone in self-quarantine can participate. Feast your eyes and ears on our 10 favorite, most unique experiences—then navigate over to Airbnb to book your ‘stay’ ASAP. Bon voyage!

Meet the baaaad boys of Loch Lomond, Scotland. Hamish, Dougal, and Lochie are usually the stars of “Tea with Naughty Sheep,” but that’s during normal stays at this blissful farmyard. For your virtual experience, owner Beccy will introduce you to the wooly trio as they try to impress you with their terrible table etiquette and other shenanigans. Then you’ll tour the barn, be regaled with funny sheep stories, and enjoy a guided meditation session with Beccy’s yoga-instructor daughter, Rivkah, to the soothing sounds of nature.

You won’t need your wet suit for this deep dive, but you will be plumbing the depths of the Mozambican marine reserve in pursuit of sharks. Cue the ‘Jaws’ music, because guide Justin, a marine biologist and co-founder of shark research programs in South Africa, is about to take you on a shark-tagging thrill ride, where you’ll learn all about the lifestyle and behaviors of the bull shark. Justin is ready to answer all your biting…we mean burning questions.

