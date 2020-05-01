Go shark diving in South Africa—and 9 more amazing Airbnb Online Experiences to try from home this week
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Wouldn’t it be fun to wander around the Champs-Elysées right about now? You’d be hard-pressed to get a flight to Paris—France is on strict lockdown—but you can still tour the city with a local guide.
You can also cook a chicken tagine alongside a local Moroccan family, swim with sharks in Cape Town, or do yoga in New Zealand with an Olympic gold medalist. You can get started soon as tomorrow—and from the comfort of your own home quarantine.
Airbnb’s newly launched Online Experiences let you travel virtually and immerse yourself in other cultures online. Choose from hundreds of live activities, lessons, and shows for solo ‘travelers’ or the entire family. In the span of a week you can span the globe while interacting with real experts in real time—most experiences are conducted by actual Airbnb hosts.
“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences, told Yahoo Life. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now: online.”
Most Airbnb Online Experiences range from about $4 to $25 per person, but a few are totally free of charge so that anyone in self-quarantine can participate. Feast your eyes and ears on our 10 favorite, most unique experiences—then navigate over to Airbnb to book your ‘stay’ ASAP. Bon voyage!
Meet the baaaad boys of Loch Lomond, Scotland. Hamish, Dougal, and Lochie are usually the stars of “Tea with Naughty Sheep,” but that’s during normal stays at this blissful farmyard. For your virtual experience, owner Beccy will introduce you to the wooly trio as they try to impress you with their terrible table etiquette and other shenanigans. Then you’ll tour the barn, be regaled with funny sheep stories, and enjoy a guided meditation session with Beccy’s yoga-instructor daughter, Rivkah, to the soothing sounds of nature.
You won’t need your wet suit for this deep dive, but you will be plumbing the depths of the Mozambican marine reserve in pursuit of sharks. Cue the ‘Jaws’ music, because guide Justin, a marine biologist and co-founder of shark research programs in South Africa, is about to take you on a shark-tagging thrill ride, where you’ll learn all about the lifestyle and behaviors of the bull shark. Justin is ready to answer all your biting…we mean burning questions.
Ready to transform your living room into a dance floor? If you have avid TikTok fans in the house, this one will keep them captivated for a full hour of non-stop dance routines. Straight from the Seodaemun District of Seoul, Bryan Dongwoo and his crew of choreographers will lead a step-by-step tutorial to help you master the moves of iconic K-Pop stars like BTS and Blackpink.
Take a captivating—and quite topical—virtual trip back in time with hosts Lucie and David. They’ll guide you through many of Prague’s most historic landmarks—like Charles Bridge, Old Town Square, and the Jewish Quarter—as you accompany the journey of Czech doctor Alexander Scahmsky, who battled the bubonic plague in 1713. You’ll also wander the empty streets of Prague to imagine what it looked like when Black Death descended.
If you love to get wrapped up in a great story, book this truly fascinating experience. German host Maria will share the tale of a Jewish boy who survived a random run-in with Hitler before fleeing Nazi Germany. Maria happens to be the current resident of the boy’s former childhood home—and she was his pen pal until he died. She’ll show you the letters, photos, and memorabilia she has in safekeeping and even reveal a few secrets about the pair’s serendipitous connection.
If Bali’s on your bucket list, this experience will give you a taste of paradise from your kitchen. Join hosts Ngurah and Ayu as they guide you through three meatless meals from the heart of Southeast Asia. Each recipe incorporates flavors you’ll find in any of the region’s world-renowned vegetarian and vegan eateries, including the crowd-pleasing Nasi Goreng, or Balinese Fried Rice. The hosts will entertain you with stories about life on the island, too.
Make sure to BYOS (bring your own sake) for this Far East happy hour experience. Host Ryuta, a self-proclaimed “sake sommelier” who works with one of the biggest breweries in Tokyo, will provide a brief history of one of Japan’s most iconic liquors before launching into a step-by-step tutorial for mastering the art of drinking sake like the locals do. Your tipsy etiquette lesson is totally on the house.
Pantomime your way into the heart of one of France’s most beloved, old-school art forms. Host Ivan, a director of the International School of Dramatic Corporal Mime in Paris, will guide you through the types of graceful, theatrical performances made famous by historical figures like Marcel Marceau and Jean-Louis Barrault. No, this isn’t a totally silent experience—Ivan will, in fact, speak to his guests. In the latter half of the video exchange, he’ll talk all about the history of mime and answer any questions on your mind.
This former nuclear power plant became synonymous with disaster after an explosion that shook the world in 1986, and the area has been condemned ever since—well, to humans, anyway. The descendants of dogs who were abandoned there still struggle to survive in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, and your host Lucas—a radiation specialist—dedicates his time to rescuing and re-homing them. He’ll introduce you to the adorable dogs of Chernobyl and give you a virtual tour of the historic site.
Love an escape room challenge? You may not be able to do an actual one while you’re staying home, but you can engage in a virtual escape while answering questions and solving riddles about the famous Medici dynasty, the family that ruled Florence in the 15th century. Along the way, you’ll get an Italian museum’s worth of historical education from host Giulia, who intends to make you fall in love with her motherland.
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.