‘God Friended Me’ Series Finale, ‘When Calls The Heart’, ‘A Dog’s Journey’ & More Things To Watch Sunday, April 26

Sunday, April 26 is full of so many great things to watch on television.

We have a big series finale with CBS’s God Friended Me, plus new episodes of Killing Eve and When Calls The Heart to watch as well.

A Dog’s Journey is leading the list of great movies to watch, too.

If you don’t have cable, that’s okay. There are tons of things to watch on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. You can even peep what is coming to Netflix in April, too!

Click inside to see the best TV programs and movies to watch tonight…

TV SHOWS

Call The Midwife – 8/7c on PBS

Sister Frances is at a loss when a recovering cancer patient’s wife refuses to accept further help. Meanwhile, an anxious first-time father insists on being present for his child’s birth.

American Idol – 8/7c on ABC

For the first time ever, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and the Top 20 contestants participate from different locations.

Batwoman – 8/7c on The CW

Batwoman encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s limits are tested.

God Friended Me – 8/7c on CBS

Miles helps his new friend suggestion, a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father.

Outlander – 8/7c on Starz

The Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie to face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties.

Raven’s Home – 8/7c on Disney Channel

Nia becomes an influencer after winning a contest sponsored by a shoe company. But Levi soon breaks the news that the shoe company doesn’t stand for the things Nia believes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – 8/7c on Bravo

Mama Joyce and Todd continue their disagreement at Kandi’s baby shower; NeNe hears about the bad press about her; Porsha has some issues with Kenya.

When Calls The Heart – 8/7c on Hallmark

Elizabeth hears news about her book. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. Fiona tries to find a way to stay in Hope Valley. Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum.

God Friended Me – 9/8c on CBS

Series Finale – Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

Killing Eve – 9/8c on BBC America

Villanelle agrees to a job which will take her back to London. Carolyn’s Moscow contacts come in use when Eve and the Bitter Pill team unravel a potential lead to The Twelve. Konstantin finds himself under pressure from all sides.

Westworld – 9/8c on HBO

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – 9/8c on NBC

Zoey has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision. Max unexpectedly bonds with Leif. Mo hits a rough-patch with Eddie. Zoey has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision. Max unexpectedly bonds with Leif. Mo hits a rough-patch with Eddie.

Insecure – 10/9c on HBO

While Molly’s family celebrates Thanksgiving together, Issa and Ahmal decide to do their own thing. Meanwhile, when Lawrence joins Friendsgiving at Condola’s house, the new couple breaks some awkward ground.

Good Girls – 10/9c on NBC

Beth begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. A guilty Ruby goes too far trying to be a good person while Annie experiences self-doubt over her GED test.Beth begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. A guilty Ruby goes too far trying to be a good person while Annie experiences self-doubt over her GED test.

The Rookie – 10/9c on ABC

Officers Harper and Nolan escort four juvenile offenders to a Scared Straight program. Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace.

NCIS: Los Angeles – 10/9c on CBS

Sam, Rountree, and Callen go to Afghanistan when Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah McKenzie asks NCIS to help handle a sensitive case.

MOVIES

Se7en – 6/5c on BBC America

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – 7/6c on FXM

Paul Blart: Mall Cop – 7:30/6:30c on CMT

The Post – 7:30/6:30c on FX

Transformers – 8/7c on TBS

A Dog’s Journey – 8/7c on Showtime

Tokyo Joe – 8/7c on TCM

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island – 8/7c on A+E

Easy A – 8/7c on E!

Scorpion King – 10/9c on A+E