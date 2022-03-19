Going full-time remote? Save on a FlexiSpot electric standing desk.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $60: As of March 16, the FlexiSpot electric standing desk is $239.99 — 20% off its original price of $299.99. Change its height on the fly and improve your posture and comfort while you’re working from home.

In 2022, a lot of employers and workers have become more comfortable with the idea of making their work-from-home life permanent. If that’s you, we suggest investing a little time (and money) in your home office. One huge upgrade we recommend: an electric standing desk.

This one from FlexiSpot is $60 off at Amazon for a limited time, and it won’t disappoint. Its big draw is that you can change its height, which comes with tons of potential benefits: better posture, less back pain, and enhanced focus, to name a few.

Having an electric version like the FlexiSpot is even better, because you can quickly change its elevation with the push of a button. This model comes with a built-in two-button height controller, as well as a surface that’s big enough for multiple monitors and your favorite knick-knacks.

Credit: FlexiSpot

