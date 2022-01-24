Going solo or playing together: These are the best sex toys for men

The world of sex toys for men has more options than ever before. From sex toys for trans men to sex toys designed specifically to satisfy your geekier side, the wide range of options available means there’s truly something for everyone.

While it may seem sometimes like male sex toys are getting left out of the current sextech revolution, that’s far from true. Real sex positivity applies to everyone, which is why we’re excited about sex educators and smart companies that are working to buck the stigmas associated with male masturbation and backdoor experimentation.

What are the different types of sex toys for men?

Don’t know where to start? We’ve checked out everything on offer, and helpfully organised the primary types of sex toys you are likely to encounter:

Masturbators — The masturbation sleeve is a manual kind of sex toy into which the user inserts their penis. It is supposed to mimic the feel of a vagina, mouth, or anus, depending on the model you purchase. It’s a simple idea with impressive results.

Massagers — Interested in experiencing a super intense full-body orgasm? Who isn’t? This might seem obvious, but prostate massagers are sex toys designed to massage the prostate. Stimulation of the prostate can result in a game-changing experience.

Cock rings — We don’t really need to explain what this is, because it’s in the name. But why would you want to use a cock ring? These sex toys are used to help maintain longer and harder erections, which may result in penetrative sex lasting longer. Sounds good, right?

Dildos and plugs — These sex toys can be used by just about anyone. They come in all shapes and sizes, and are simply used to simulate penetration. They are also extremely versatile, and can be used for solo play or for spicing things up with a partner.

Bondage gear — So you might not think about bondage gear as a sex toy, but you should. Bondage toys are all about pushing boundaries and trying something new, and that sounds like a sex toy to us.

You might come across something that doesn’t quite fit into these categories, but the vast majority of sex toys for men will slide into one of these spots.

What is the best sex toy for men?

Thinking about experimenting with anal play? Ready to size up from plugs to prostate massagers? You’re in luck. We scoured the web to find the best male-oriented sex toys for every need — all built to heighten sexual pleasure — whether you’re looking to go solo or pair up with a partner.

These are the best sex toys for men in 2021.

Note: For the purpose of this article, we are looking primarily at toys that are intended for use by people who are assigned male at birth, which means they are recommended with the same enthusiasm for anyone with a penis/prostate regardless of gender identity. We’ve also included a couple of products specifically geared towards transgender men.