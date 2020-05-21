‘Gold-plated sign’ a waste of taxpayer money

news, local-news,

What a total waste of ratepayers’ money, especially at a time like this when there is essentially no money coming in. It appears that everyone except the council is budgeting. People haven’t had trouble finding the aquatic centre before now, so why all of a sudden is it lost? The council needs to get back to the grassroots of what they are supposed to be doing, is fixing roads, footpaths, collecting bins, catching stray dogs, instead of wasting so much of our money on a bloody gold plated sign. Jean Chapman, Prospect. RECENTLY I was told Britain took 100 years to pay off its World War I debt, no mention of World War II. This made me wonder if Australia is in the same position, with both world wars, plus Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. If we do owe, to whom do we owe all the money to? And, how much are we up for? I HAVE been reading the letters from people commenting on the plan to move the Spirit of Tasmania terminal to Geelong with some bemoaning the fact that it is too far from Melbourne. I just want to say not everyone wants to visit Melbourne, and if I ever get the chance to visit relatives in various parts of Australia I will gladly detour the extra few kilometres in preference to braving the traffic of Melbourne and paying a toll for the privilege. I REMEMBER reading an account in the book For Valour, written by John Percival about the Victoria Cross. In 1867, in the Andaman Islands, near India, a party of 17 soldiers had landed to search for some sailors, feared killed by the natives. The boat was swamped, so a smaller boat, manned by the assistant surgeon, four soldiers of the 24th Regiment, made three trips through heavy surf to rescue the shore party. There was no contact with the enemy, but five VCs were handed out. I think that Teddy Sheean’s actions are considerably more deserving than those described above. Shame on you Defence and Prime Minister. BOAT launching from boat ramps in your own municipality was introduced for the Easter and school holiday period, from April 8-27. It was the prime pre-winter fishing period, but recreational fishers accepted this as part of what needed to be done at that time “to protect coastal communities”. On April 14 the end date was quietly removed. A deal made in the light of day, only to be stolen away in the dark. IT’S not China’s fault they own so much Australian agricultural land, have bought so many of our businesses, and that we rely on them so much economically. It’s our many governments’ fault for letting them do so. While the government points a finger at China, there is three pointing straight back at us. THE first step to revitalising society should be to change the decision-making process. We need a cooperative effort. The goodwill and initiatives that have been building up in society will be jeopardised by a return to the adversarial battle of wills. Parliament and government should be the same, with one house of 35, five from each electorate. The members would choose an executive of 15, including the premier. Party discipline would be abolished, with all voting by secret ballot. Members of the executive could be replaced at any time, and elections would be determined by the whole parliament. The speaker would be a permanent public service appointee. Non-executive members should always outnumber the executive. Obviously, there are many details to be worked through, but the future requires that we transition away from obsolete ideologies to a more mature appreciation of social relationships. IT IS certainly a delicate and tenuous balance, the dynamic tension between community shutdown on the one hand, and the need to reopen, recommence, and reconstruct. I applaud the position our state politicians and medical advisors have taken to manage a course through previously uncharted waters. But now is the time to come out of social and economic hibernation, and New Zealand has set the pace on May 3 with plans for “shovel-ready” projects. Our premier is close behind, with necessary plans for community-focused shovel-ready local projects. These must, of course, be of benefit to our state and the public, the residents of this state. Suggestions include affordable housing, maintenance of schools and government buildings, roads, dams bridges – all sensible projects. A challenge will be to avoid confusion with other players in the field, who may have a focus on privately funded, profit-generating, projects, not designed to benefit the broader public. This is a time for our elected leaders to collectively act as advocates for the greater good – the taxpayers, the ratepayers, you and I, the residents of Tasmania.

