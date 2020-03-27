Golden Globes changes rules in light of coronavirus pandemic

Under the new guidelines, motion pictures no longer have to be screened for HFPA members.

“These rules have been provisionally modified,” a statement from HFPA reads. “In light of the closure of all theatres and screening rooms in Los Angeles, the requirement that a motion picture release must be screened for HFPA members in a theatre or screening room is temporarily suspended.”

Film distributors still have to meet the timing requirements of the Golden Globes eligibility rules under which members must be able to screen English-language motion pictures no later than one week after the release in Los Angeles.

In lieu of in-person screenings, “distributors must provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture so that members may view it at home.”