Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Go For Mother’s Day Bike Ride
Mon, 11 May 2020 at 12:16 am
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are getting in some exercise!
The 74-year-old First Wives Club actress and the 69-year-old Sky High actor went out for a bike ride on Sunday afternoon (May 10) in Brentwood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Goldie Hawn
Goldie and Kurt have been staying busy while social-distancing. The longtime couple was spotted out on a long walk around their neighborhood last weekend.
Goldie recently revealed that she changed the name of her daughter Kate Hudson while in labor. Find out what happened!