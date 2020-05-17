GoldQuarantineAwards: Surbhi Chandna, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan react on their win | Bollywood Life

Every year, Vikaas Kalantri organises the Gold Awards to feliciate outstanding achievements in the world of TV. This year, all that has stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, they decided to have #GoldQuarantineAwards instead. There were a few categories. The winners are Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Shehnaaz Gill and Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. It is a one of its kind lockdown awards and the TV stars are happy about the same. They took to social media to share reactions on their victory. Hina Khan wrote that the makers need to be acknowledged for this effort. Here is a look at how the winners reacted… Also Read – Mouni Roy, Sreejita De, Aamna Sharif – which TV diva’s summer style do you love the most?

Such a lovely way to appreciate VK @VikasKalantri @goldawardsTV so wish we could have been AVAILABLE to witness & enjoy this win in person but nevertheless this is a sweet win ! #alwaysavailablestar at the #GoldQuarantineAwards https://t.co/v0B3FcUfho — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 16, 2020

Thank you #GoldQuarantineAwards @VikasKalantri and each n everyone of you who voted for me ….? pic.twitter.com/u7fyegBEtd — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 16, 2020

Thank you so much @goldawardsTV @VikasKalantri and to all those who have vote for me…I must have done something good in life to get so much love from you all..?? https://t.co/2afRbIcG2g — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) May 16, 2020

Had been lil low today but seeing this instantly cheered me up.?

The idea itself to appreciate n acknowledge us with an award during this lockdown is so uplifting n cheering.ThankU @VikasKalantri for doing this☺️❤️#mostphotogenicstar

Glad to share it with amazing #SurbhiJyoti❤️ https://t.co/NDkDQmSE9k — HELLY (@OfficialHelly7) May 16, 2020

The award show happened live. Sidharth Shukla reacted to Hina Khan’s congratulatory message and also wished her. Sidharth has won in two categories, My Dream Star and Lock Down King. Fans of #SidJen are also rejoicing as Jennifer Winget is the female Dream Star. Shaheer Sheikh won an award as well. Fans of the actors took to Twitter to congratulate them.

On the professional front, Helly Shah was supposed to be soon seen on the second season of Ishq Main Marjawan. Sidharth Shukla’s projects are on a hold due to the lockdown. Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 has ended abruptly. The others are waiting for work on their shows to resume.

