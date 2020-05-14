Golf joins baseball, soccer in South Korea as sports resume | CBC Sports

Golf joined baseball and soccer on Thursday as sports in South Korea that are back in action.

The women’s KLPGA Championship started with three players — Bae Seon-woo, Kim Char-young2 and Hyun Se-lin — tied at the top of the leaderboard at 5-under 67. Three more players were a shot behind.

The tournament is being played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin (69) was two strokes back. Like many players, she did not know how to react with no gallery and no applause.

“I birdied the first hole, and I didn’t know how I should celebrate it,” she told South Korean news agency Yonhap. “I made an eagle and I just kept it to myself.”

WATCH | Highlights from the 1st Round of the KLPGA Championship:

Watch highlights from the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship from the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea. 8:34

Choi said without fans the play was quicker and it was easier to concentrate.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (73) was six shots behind. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (74) had an even tougher day at the Lakewood Country Club, finishing seven strokes back.

All four rounds of the KLPGA Championship are being streamed live and made available on demand on CBCSports.ca.

