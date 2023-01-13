Gomervis Royals’ Founder Wins The Good Citizen Show  N50,000 Grants

Advertisements







The Good Citizen Show, an initiative launched by CSR-in-Action Advocacy and sponsored by Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, to encourage and advance individual contributions to national development through value reorientation, has announced its second round of N50,000 grants to new Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Following the success of its recently concluded N50,000 Grant on 24th August 2022, Deborah Adesina, fashion designer, and founder of Gomervis Royals, was awarded the Grant.

She had the most engagements and best innovative business ideas out of over 100 participants. Ms. Deborah Adesina, expressed her gratitude to the Good Citizen show.

She comments “I want to thank the Good Citizen show for launching this giveaway grant and investing in small businesses in Nigeria. I believe this award will give me purpose and zeal to improve my work, and I guarantee to put more effort into my crafts.”

As a result of its success, the Good Citizen Show awarded N50,000 each to two new entrepreneurs, Racheal Godwin, CEO of Shantel Footwears, and Nnamani Emeka Henry, CEO of Henry Poultry Farm, on December 27, 2022, for their innovative business ideas.

“Our priority is to build strong communities, which includes creating good jobs and long-term economic opportunities,” said Bekeme Olowola, President of CSR-in-Action. “Innovation is difficult, but the benefits of creating an environment that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the economic opportunities, jobs, networks, and ideas that result from cultivating an exploratory culture are incalculable.”

The Good Citizen Show encourages all new entrepreneurs to share their best innovative business idea and for a chance to win a grant to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Whether you want to expand your business, create a new product, hire specialised employees, invest in an extensive marketing campaign, or renovate your facilities.

A first of its kind radio show to inspire Nigerian citizens to adopt good ethics and values that would bring about transformation of our nation.

The Good Citizen Show focuses on Value System Orientation driven through Citizen Participation with over 80k listeners per month, over 300 children impacted, and over 1 million people reached via social media and Solid Partnerships.

The goal of the Good Citizen Show is to promote positive values and good neighbourliness amongst Nigerians through various education interventions and awareness creation.



