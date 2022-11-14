GoMyCode Nigeria Rewards Young developers at the Upside Education Hackathon – TechEconomy Nigeria

GoMyCode, Africa’s leading edtech platform recently concluded its first-ever multi-country hackathon.

The hackathon, which happened simultaneously in 5 countries during the weekend of October 15-16, was built around the theme “Upside Education”.

The theme encouraged participants to explore ways of using new technologies to create a parallel universe of educational methods that could merge virtual and face to face learning methods in order to optimize learning and make it effective, beneficial and enjoyable for both instructors and students.

The Nigerian edition was held at GoMyCode Nigeria newly opened “Hackerspace” on Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba.

GoMyCode Nigeria presenting mock cheques to the winners

More than 100 aspiring and experienced developers attended the event with just under 10 participating in the actual competition.

The participants worked on and presented different ideas ranging from apps that foster greater learning collaboration to platforms that rethink assessments and testing, innovative learning tracks for kids to learn coding, virtual learning assistants and a social and gamified learning platform.

The awards recognized the top three participants with the most viable ideas that will solve e-learning challenges in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

The winners emerged after a rigorous 36 hour hacking session and a presentation to a distinguished jury made up of industry experts from Mara, Renmoney and Topcoder, three organizations that supported GoMyCode Nigeria with the hackathon.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of GoMyCode Nigeria, Babatunde Olaifa urged the participants to continue to find new ways to use technology to solve Africa’s most pressing problems, particularly in education.

He said, “Africa needs change makers, pioneers, future thinkers and dreamers. We need people that can make a difference in whatever sphere they find themselves in”.

The first prize winner, Confidence Bassey created an immensely collaborative study app that could be a game changer for university students just returning to school after a protracted strike. The second-prize winner, Uwabunkeonye Ijeoma Benedicta created a program for kids of all age groups to learn coding concepts. The design reflected a deep understanding of her target audience and took into cognisance issues that parents and guardians worry about when they choose to expose their wards to e-learning. Abudullahi Fahm, the 3rd prize winner created a video learning platform that can aid collaborative learning.

The prizes for the winners included cash, scholarships at GoMyCode and paid internships.