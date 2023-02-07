Good Gaming Inc. To Launch Its First Extreme Game Mob Wars For Advanced Players As Minecraft and Roblox Continue To Experience Rapid Growth

Company To Initiate Strategic Marketing Campaigns Across Several Platforms For Its Online Games

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC-QB: GMER) (the “Company”), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced the launch of its first “Extreme” branded game, “Mob Wars,” for advanced players and its plans to initiate a comprehensive and strategic marketing campaign across several social media platforms to attract players as Minecraft and Roblox continue to experience exponential growth going into 2023.

The Company is pleased to introduce this first of a new series of Good Gaming Roblox games that address the need for more challenging games for Roblox players. Extreme games will feature more significant challenges along with corresponding achievements and rewards. Initially launching on the Roblox gaming platform, these games will require significant determination, stamina, and perseverance to complete. Players will experience high levels of competitiveness and challenges. If they persevere, they will be rewarded with unique items that provide recognition and status for all to see and admire.

Additional “Extreme” branded games will be released throughout 2023. Mob Wars, currently in its beta phase and slated for a February 17, 2023 release, will feature the Microbuddies™ characters and launch with two initial Microbuddies™ branded worlds with eight more worlds to be introduced over time. Players will need to complete each of the previous worlds to unlock and play new worlds. To complement this new gameplay series, Good Gaming will launch a comprehensive marketing campaign across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms to raise awareness and attract new players to their games. Campaigns will include creative content such as tips and tricks videos, trailers, social media fueled challenges, and playthroughs featuring platform specific influencers.

The online gaming industry has experienced incredible growth in recent years, with millions of players logging in daily to enjoy the latest games and platforms. Leading the charge are two of the biggest names in the industry: Minecraft and Roblox.

Minecraft, the beloved sandbox-style game, has seen a surge in popularity since its launch in 2011. With over 126 million monthly active users, the game has become one of the most popular worldwide. In 2020, the game saw an increase of approximately 50 million users since 2017 and generated over $1 billion in revenue, an increase of over 25% from the previous year.

Similarly, Roblox, a game that allows players to create and play games within the platform, has seen remarkable success. With over 116 million monthly active users, the platform has become a hub for creative expression. In 2020, Roblox saw an increase of approximately 40 million users since 2017, and the company was valued at over $38 billion, an increase of over 1000% from its valuation in 2018.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming, stated, “After thoughtful consideration, we have identified an untapped potential for more advanced levels of play for experienced gamers on Minecraft and Roblox platforms. The growth of these platforms reflects the growing demand for online gaming experiences and the increasing desire for platforms that offer users the unique ability to create and play games in their own virtual worlds. Good Gaming’s Extreme games on the Minecraft and Roblox platforms will provide endless entertainment, allowing players to experience more challenging gameplay and adventures, build and connect with large communities, and create new, even more exciting memories. He also stated, “We are pleased to announce the initiation of a strategic multiprong marketing campaign across several social media platforms to bring attention to our already existing games and new games planned in 2023 to attract new players to our unique brand of high-quality online games.”

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as “Risk Factors” in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com

