Good Housekeeping reveals the 13 store cupboard essentials

With all of us trying to cut down on food waste as much as we possibly can, using up all the old ingredients in our cupboard has never been more important.

Good Housekeeping has revealed the 13 store cupboard essentials, that everyone needs to add flavour to any lockdown meal.

The tips include using ketchup as a base for dishes like stir fry or instant coffee for BBQ sauce. The food writer also suggests putting Marmite in mac and cheese to give the dish some extra ‘pizzazz’.

So, if you’re looking to jazz up your latest dish with something you already have in the cupboard, FEMAIL reveals the Good Housekeeping’s 13 essentials.

Marmite can be used to enhance the flavour of a savoury dish, but can even be added to sweet dishes to replicate a salty taste in a caramel or treacle dessert. Pictured, stock image

Tomato ketchup

One product everyone probably already has in the cupboard is ketchup, but it’s not only good for dipping chips into, and the publication advises using it as a base for dishes like stir fry or for barbecue sauce.

Probably Britain’s favourite condiment, the condiment can be used as an all-rounder to add flavour to dishes instead of tomato puree, which needs to be cooked.

Baked beans

Rather than just having beans on toast, Good Housekeeping suggested using them in recipes like baked eggs or a veggie fajita (pictured: file photo)

Another favourite of Brits is baked beans, are cheap and high in protein and fibre and already come with a ready made sauce.

Rather than just having them on toast, Good Housekeeping suggested using them in recipes like baked eggs or a veggie fajita.

Balsamic vinegar

Balsamic vinegar is a store cupboard must-have, the multipurpose vinegar works well alone as a dressing for a salad, but can also be used to add flavour to tomato, chicken or pasta dishes.

Instant coffee

With several people working from home, instant coffee is a must in more ways than one, and can be used to add intensity to stews and braises.

The coffee can also be ground up and mixed with paprika and brown sugar to create a delicious barbecue-style rub for cuts of meat.

Long life or UHT cream

One of the benefits of long life UHT cream is it can remain in the cupboard unopened for weeks or even months, mich longer than fresh cream.

The product also offers dairy free alternatives which can be a great addition to a stroganoff, soup or creamy pasta dish.

Condensed milk

Condensed milk can also be used as a substitute for fresh cream, and poured over fruit or used in a thick milkshake (pictured: file photo)

Perfect for adding to a pudding, condensed milk adds creaminess and sweetness so an array of dishes, like ice cream or rice pudding.

It can also be used as a substitute for fresh cream, and poured over fruit or used in a thick milkshake.

Marmite

This divisive condiment will make sure to enhance the flavour of a savoury dish, but can even be added to sweet dishes to replicate a salty taste in a caramel or treacle dessert.

Digital Cookery Writer Grace Evans told the publication she adds Marmite to dishes like mac n’ cheese, stews, or marinades – but also loves to add it to sweet dishes for ‘pizzaz’.

Curry paste

While a great addition to a curry, this can be used to give a kick to all manner of dishes, such from meat dishes to tofu.

It can be used to make a marinade for vegetarian alternatives like tofu or paneer rubbed over chicken before roasting. Thai pastes can also be used as the base for a soup, by adding hot water, noodles and vegetables.

Peanut butter

As well as traditional dishes like satay, peanut butter can be added to chicken casseroles or beef stew, and used as a nutty base for salad dressings.

It can also be melted and used as a dessert, drizzled onto ice cream or cakes – or even used to dip fruit into.

English mustard powder

Sure to add a kick to any dish, English mustard powder can be added to a dry spice rub for things like ham or used in a casseroles or stew.

Oats can be used to make porridge, added to a fruit smoothie or used as a topping for a crumble. Pictured, stock image

It can also be added to mashed potatoes or simply used in the traditional way, by mixing it with water to add some flavour to a sandwich.

Sweet chilli sauce

This cupboard essential can be used for glazing meat and fish before cooking and also makes a great marinade for meat dishes or traditional Korean-style meals.

The publication also suggested whisking it with oil and vinegar or lemon juice for a dressing for freshly cooked vegetables.

Basmati rice

Rather than regular rice, basmati rice is aromatic, meaning i can be used as a standalone side dish with no other ingredients.

Balsamic vinegar is a must-have, the multipurpose vinegar works well alone as a dressing for a salad, but can also be used to add flavour to tomato, chicken or pasta dishes (file photo)

It can be spruced up with a dash of soy sauce, and can be added to a pudding or risotto.

Oats

High in protein and fibre, oats are a multi-purpose ingredient that can be used to make porridge, added to a fruit smoothie or used as a topping for a crumble.

They can also be used to make a savoury porridge, by swapping sugar for salt, or for crumbing meat or fish in place of breadcrumbs.