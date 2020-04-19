‘Good Morning America’ to Air Clip From Meghan Markle’s ‘Elephants’

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: “Good Morning America” will be airing a clip from “Elephants” on Monday honor of Earth Day on April 22. Meghan Markle, who narrates the documentary, will briefly appear in the clip, and will not be doing an interview.

“Elephants” was Markle’s first major role in a production since she married Prince Harry in 2018 and joined the royal family. The film follows a herd of elephants trekking 1,000 miles across the Kalahari desert in search of water.

More from Variety

In his review of the documentary, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman said, “Meghan Markle does an inviting version of the wholesome but amused Disney narrator singsong as she delivers lines like, ‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. There he is!’ [Jomo twirls his trunk around in the water like a helicopter blade.] ‘What is he doing? It’s time for a pool party!’ Which looks more like a happy mud party.”

After living in Canada for a brief stint, the couple recently relocated to Los Angeles and found a new home. While there, they were under the watch and protection of British security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. However, President Donald Trump said that the couple will have to pay for their own security while in the U.S. and they will not be given guards paid with the country’s tax dollars.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.