Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic | Bollywood Life

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have become proud parents to a baby girl. The actress had been giving daily updates to her fans about her pregnancy and she was the first one to share this good news with them as well. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Smriti posted a picture with her husband and daughter and captioned it: "Our princess has arrived ? 15.04.2020." Gautam and Smriti's daughter is born in this time of crisis and she can be rightly called a warrior princess. It will be interesting to know the name of their daughter.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gupta has confirmed that they reached the hospital safely and both mother and daughter are doing perfectly fine. "We stay at Juhu and the hospital is in Khar. We drove alone in the car amidst the lockdown and safely reached the hospital. I am happy that everything is safe and good, especially when the country is going through a lockdown," he told Times Of India.



Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Smriti had revealed that their due date was April 10. And keeping the coronavirus lockdown in mind, they took labour and feeding lessons much in advance. “We’re taking all the protection measures no matter the federal government has suggested, we did our personal analysis, spoke to our docs, and are retaining the home clear. We’ve performed all the things we may. We additionally took labour and feeding lessons collectively earlier than the lockdown,” she had told the entertainment portal.

The actress had also mentioned that they had employed a nurse for their infant as well. “We had employed a nurse in order that when the infant will come, she shall be there to deal with issues. However now because of the lockdown, she won’t be capable to come. So now we have to handle all the things on our personal for the primary few days,” she had said.

Meanwhile, we congratulate Gautam and Smriti on embracing parenthood.

