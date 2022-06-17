Goodbye Internet Explorer: Microsoft Retires 27-Year-Old Browser

Technology giant, Microsoft Corporation has announced the retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years of existence.

The future of the search engine will be Microsoft Edge, which is faster, more secure, and more modern, Microsoft said.

TechEconomy gathered that Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95. Microsoft later started providing the app for free as part of the package.

The nearly three-decade-old browser peaked at 95 per cent usage share in 2003.

However, IE could not maintain its position, and its user base started to decline drastically as other competitors released new browsers with better user interfaces, faster internet speed and smoother performance.

Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge Programme Manager stated that “the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge.”

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer,” he said, “but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”

“Internet Explorer mode (‘IE mode’) is incorporated into Microsoft Edge, allowing you to view older Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge.

With Microsoft Edge capable of taking on this and other responsibilities, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be discontinued and phased out of support for certain versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022 “he said

