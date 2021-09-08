Google and Facebook hit by faulty chips that can silently corrupt data

Computer chips are increasingly densely packed with transistors Xuanyu Han/Getty Images

Internet giants Google and Facebook have discovered they are experiencing computer chip failures that can corrupt data or make it difficult to unlock encrypted files. Facebook says hardware manufacturers must take notice of the problem, which has emerged due to the vast scale of computing resources the firms use.

The issue surfaced at Google when multiple teams of engineers reported problems with their computations, but the company’s usual diagnostic tools showed no problem. An investigation revealed that individual chips were responsible for repeated …