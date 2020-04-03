Google Doodle shows how to prevent coronavirus through important steps, informational videos and more

Search engine Google has dedicated a special doodle to educate the audience on the prevention of coronavirus. The new doodle comes with the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives’. The interactive doodle shows the letters of GOOGLE engaged in different activities during lockdown and social distancing such as singing, reading a book, talking on the phone with your special someone and exercising. While it promotes the idea and the need for social distancing, Google has also shared information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, how it’s affecting the world, the steps one can take to prevent it and also watch informative videos that will help educate a large number of people, which can then also be shared on devices, social media and more.

Users seeking information on the coronavirus outbreak just need to click on the interactive doodle and get a knowledge bank dedicated to this crucial information that can save lives amidst this pandemic. The doodle emphasises on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a PSA that reads ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’, leading users to the following 5-step guide:

STAY HOME.SAVE LIVES.

Help stop coronavirus

1 STAY home

2 KEEP a safe distance

3 WASH hands often

4 COVER your cough

5 SICK? Call the helpline

This is followed by Dos and Dont’s:

Dos

– Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

– Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

– Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

– Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’ts

– Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

Watch this short animation by the World Health Organisation to learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself against it:

