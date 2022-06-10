Google employs ML to make Chrome more secure and enjoyable

Google has explained how machine learning is helping to make Chrome more secure and enjoyable.

Starting with security, Google says that its latest machine learning (ML) model has enabled Chrome to detect over twice as many phishing attacks and malicious sites.

The new on-device machine learning model was rolled out in March. Since its rollout, Google claims that Chrome has detected 2.5x more threats.

Beyond security, Google is also preparing to use machine learning to improve the experience of Chrome users.

Chrome enables users to reject notifications from pages they don’t care about. In the next release of Chrome, Google says it intends to implement an AI model that learns when users are unlikely to grant prompts based on previous interactions and will silence them to minimise interruptions.

This is how a website that’s had its notifications blocked will look:

The design ensures that users aren’t interrupted but can enable notifications if the ML model has got it wrong (hey, it happens!)

Next up is the expansion of a feature called Journeys that Google launched earlier this year.

Journeys aims to help people retrace their steps online using all that data Google collects about users. By adding some ML wizardry, Google says Chrome will bring together all the pages you’ve visited around a specific topic. The idea is to put behind us the days of scrolling through our entire browser history to resume where we left off.

However, it’s the final feature that’s arguably the most interesting.

Google says that it will use ML to personalise Chrome’s toolbar in real-time based on the individual user.

“Maybe you like to read news articles in the morning – phone in one hand, cereal spoon in the other – so you share lots of links from Chrome. Or maybe voice search is more your thing, as you sneak in a few questions during your transit ride to work,” wrote Tarun Bansal, Chrome software engineer, in a blog post.

“Either way, we want to make sure Chrome is meeting you where you’re at, so in the near future, we’ll be using ML to adjust the toolbar in real-time – highlighting the action that’s most useful in that moment (e.g., share link, voice search, etc.)

Here’s how that will look:

The ML-powered features for Chrome really help to show how such models are improving our security while making day-to-day experiences more enjoyable.

(Image Credit: Google)

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo taking place in Amsterdam, California, and London. The event is also co-located with the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.