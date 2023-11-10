Google expands partnership with Anthropic to enhance AI safety

Google has announced the expansion of its partnership with Anthropic to work towards achieving the highest standards of AI safety.

The collaboration between Google and Anthropic dates back to the founding of Anthropic in 2021. The two companies have closely collaborated, with Anthropic building one of the largest Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters in the industry.

“Our longstanding partnership with Google is founded on a shared commitment to develop AI responsibly and deploy it in a way that benefits society,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to make steerable, reliable and interpretable AI systems available to more businesses around the world.”

Anthropic utilises Google’s AlloyDB, a fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database, for handling transactional data with high performance and reliability. Additionally, Google’s BigQuery data warehouse is employed to analyse vast datasets, extracting valuable insights for Anthropic’s operations.

As part of the expanded partnership, Anthropic will leverage Google’s latest generation Cloud TPU v5e chips for AI inference. Anthropic will use the chips to efficiently scale its powerful Claude large language model, which ranks only behind GPT-4 in many benchmarks.

The announcement comes on the heels of both companies participating in the inaugural AI Safety Summit (AISS) at Bletchley Park, hosted by the UK government. The summit brought together government officials, technology leaders, and experts to address concerns around frontier AI.

Google and Anthropic are also engaged in collaborative efforts with the Frontier Model Forum and MLCommons, contributing to the development of robust measures for AI safety.

To enhance security for organisations deploying Anthropic’s models on Google Cloud, Anthropic is now utilising Google Cloud’s security services. This includes Chronicle Security Operations, Secure Enterprise Browsing, and Security Command Center, providing visibility, threat detection, and access control.

“Anthropic and Google Cloud share the same values when it comes to developing AI–it needs to be done in both a bold and responsible way,” commented Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“This expanded partnership with Anthropic – built on years of working together – will bring AI to more people safely and securely, and provides another example of how the most innovative and fastest growing AI startups are building on Google Cloud.”

Google and Anthropic’s expanded partnership promises to be a critical step in advancing AI safety standards and fostering responsible development.

(Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash)

