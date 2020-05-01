Google gives insights on what Indians are looking for on the internet during lockdown

As netizens across the globe are mandated to stay at home amid global shutdown in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indians finding ways to utilize this time in a plethora of ways.

Netizens are turning to the internet to binge-watch, read, learn and get ideas on staying productive indoors.

Search giant Google’s latest report ‘What is India search for: Insights for Brands Report’ gives some insights on what exactly are Indians looking for on the internet while staying home during a global pandemic.

Checking out the neighbourhood

Indians are extensively engaging in what Google calls an Always-on search.”

With malls shut ration delivery options limited, users are looking for chemists and Kirana stores near to their geographical locations. “Near me” searches have spiked since March 2020.

The query for the phrase “pharmacy near me” has seen a 58 per cent increase while the phrase “grocery delivery near me” has seen an increase of a whopping 550 per cent. Searches for “ration dukaan” have increased by 300 per cent while that for “vet doctor near me” have increased by 60 per cent.

Nothing but the best

As Indians are looking for what to order, what to learn and what to watch, they want nothing but the best. “Best” searches have consistently witnessed a sharp rise despite the current crisis. These include queries like “best movies” which have grown by 35 per cent on YouTube and “Best trading platforms” which have seen a rise of 45 per cent.

Building skills at home

Indians are looking to spend their time productively. This means learning new skills and getting things done at home.

Terms such as gym at home” and “5 minute recipes” have seen an increase in search by 93 per cent and 56 per cent respectively. Searches related to advanced skill sets like “machine learning” and “data science” have also witnessed a three-fold growth.

A majority of users are homebound, there has also been high growth in queries like “learn online” at 85 per cent, “teach online” which grew by 148 per cent and “at-home learning” whose search stood at 78 per cent.

Furthermore, 1 out of every 2 consumers is engaging in queries such as “how to homeschool kids” and “how to WFH”.

Focus on health

Users in India are bullish about building immunity owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Queries in the health category have recently tilted towards “immunity” a term whose searches have increased by 500 per cent. Searches for vitamin C, which grew by over 150 per cent in recent weeks. Queries for herbs with medicinal properties such as “गिलोय” (Giloy) have increased. The searches for Giloy grew by 380 per cent while that for Ayurvedic home remedies such as “काढ़ा” (Kadha) grew by 90 per cent.

Going digital

It’s a digital India indeed as users are turning towards the internet to find ways to manage their finances digitally. Searches for “How to pay electric bill online” and “बिजली बिल चेक” (electricity bill check) have seen a growth of 180 per cent and 80 per cent respectively.

Searches like “overnight mutual funds” and “mutual funds to invest now” have increased by 411 per cent and 249 per cent respectively hinting at consumer reliance on online resources to take care of their long- and short-term financial goals during this time.

The rise of on-demand

As lockdown has forced Indians to take up a lot of tasks remotely, searches for on-demand services have increased.

Searches for terms like “consult doctor online”, “collaborative software” and “free video dating” increased by 60 per cent, 40 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

Video has been a core element of on-demand gratification, according to Google’s report.