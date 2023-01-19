Jimmys Post

Google has finally revealed how much water its data centres use

Jan 19, 2023 ,

Google had previously kept its data centre water usage secret but it has recently revealed how many billions of litres it uses each year

17 January 2023

By Jeremy Hsu

Pipes that carry water in and out of Google’s data centre in The Dalles, Oregon

Google

Billions of Google searches and billions of YouTube streaming hours each day translate into billions of litres of water needed for cooling Google’s data centres. But like other major tech companies, Google had been secretive about those water consumption figures for individual data centres – until the company significantly shifted its stance late last year.

For the first time, Google is revealing how much water gets used at each US data centre site annually. The total …

