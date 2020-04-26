Google has reportedly removed more than 100 apps
Google has reportedly removed more than 100 apps with tens of millions of downloads after allegations the apps were part of a co-ordinated group that may have violated store policies.
The group allegedly involves at least 27 separate app developers (that could also be pseudonyms), according to tech outlet CyberNews.
The outlet alleges the apps were made (and often ripped off from other developers, including some in the alleged network) to generate ad revenue.
Most of the apps are simple ones focusing on things like scanning PDFs and making photo collages, likely deliberately chosen because they provide sought after services people want quickly and are likely to download them without thinking too hard about it.
The research alleges the group’s apps were downloaded 69 million times and could have been generating $US10,000 a month, or even up to $US1 million, though they say it’s likely to be on the lower end of that spectrum.
But the apps don’t appear to require much work to make and publish on the Google Play Store, which is what initially raised the suspicions of the researchers, after discovering links between different developers.
The app developers mostly have a first name-last name style developer name usually featuring Western-style names, which might seem like a tenuous link at first, but it goes deeper.
The developers all use the same Privacy Policy with names changed.
The websites for the apps all have similar URLs and lead to similar landing pages for websites that haven’t been set up yet.
Some of the apps have been directly copied from other more popular apps.
“These apps are exactly the same,” CyberNews reported. “The only difference is that the [network’s] app is flooded with ads, including interstitials after nearly every user interaction.”
Some of the cloned apps changed minor things like the colours of buttons and banners, but others are identical.
Suspiciously, the name of some of the apps on the Play Store also changed names after being installed.
Multiple apps in the alleged network appear to have been adapted from the same master templates as well.
The research doesn’t conclusively reveal where the network is based, but all the evidence seems to point towards Asia, with Vietnamese postcodes on some developer pages, and references to Chinese telecoms in the code of some actual apps.
It’s also not clear if the apps have any more nefarious purpose than simply generating ad revenue, but the researchers warned that even if that was their main focus, the apps would provide an inferior experience to the one’s they’d been copied from and should be deleted anyway.
The full list of apps with their developer name is below.
